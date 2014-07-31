FRANKFURT, July 31 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open unchanged on Thursday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0627 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

ALLIANZ

Indicated 0.1 percent higher

Bill Gross, manager of the world's largest bond fund Pimco, said Wednesday that income, rather than capital gains, would drive future investment returns as a result of low global economic growth.

CONTINENTAL

Indicated unchanged

Q2 results due. Adjusted earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) seen up 2.5 percent. Poll:

FRESENIUS

Indicated 0.3 percent higher

The German healthcare group lifted its full-year sales outlook on Thursday to include acquisitions at its subsidiary Fresenius Medical Care. Poll:

FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE

Indicated 0.7 percent higher

The company reported second-quarter earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) of $556 million, higher than the $532 million average analyst forecast. Poll:

LUFTHANSA

Indicated 1 percent lower

Europe's largest airline by revenue, reported lower than expected second quarter profit as ticket prices on North American and European routes continued to fall. Poll:

SIEMENS

Indicated 0.4 percent higher

The group warned on Thursday that its energy business faces challenges in the coming quarters as it reported fiscal third-quarter core profit that fell short of expectations. Poll:

VOLKSWAGEN

Indicated 0.1 percent higher

Q2 results due. Operating profit seen down 3.2 percent. Poll:

Separately, Volkswagen's premium unit Audi will take steps to boost efficiency and lower costs, according to a staff letter seen by Reuters, as the luxury carmaker struggles to raise both output and margins.

AIRBUS

No indication available in Frankfurt

Airbus Group and Safran on Wednesday named Alain Charmeau as the head of a new venture designed to reorganise Europe's space launch activities.

CELESIO

Indicated unchanged

The drug distributor said it swung to a net loss of 59.6 million euros in the second quarter.

DMG MORI SEIKI

Indicated 0.5 percent higher

The company previously known as Gildemeister said it sees orders of about 2.3 billion and EBIT of 175 million in 2014 as it reported second quarter results. Poll:

DUERR

Indicated 0.1 percent lower

The supplier of automotive production systems confirmed its 2014 targets after reporting Q2 EBIT of 45 million euros. Poll:

EVONIK

No indication available

The diversified chemicals maker Evonik reported a 7 percent decrease in its second quarter adjusted core earnings due to lower selling prices for some key products. Poll:

HOCHTIEF

Indicated 0.3 percent higher

The builder, majority-owned by Spanish building company ACS , reported a 55 percent increase in second-quarter net income as restructuring of its Australian unit Leighton started to pay off.

HUGO BOSS

No indication available

The fashion house reported second-quarter sales grew 5 percent, helped by its strategy of running more of its own stores as it confirmed its full-year targets. Poll:

METRO

Indicated 0.4 percent higher

The retailer said the World Cup helped boost quarterly sales at its struggling consumer electronics business as the retailer reported a positive trend at its other units and its board extended the contract of the chief executive. Poll:

PROSIEBENSAT.1

No indication available

The broadcaster reported a 4.8 percent increase in second-quarter core earnings, fuelled by rising TV-advertising income in its German-speaking markets. Poll:

DRAEGERWERK

Indicated 0.2 percent higher

Q2 results due. The company this month slashed its full-year outlook, citing among other things the effects of a strong euro, and said it would review its medium-term targets.

PSI

Indicated unchanged

Q2 results due.

DEUTSCHE ANNINGTON

No indication available

The real estate firm increased its earnings forecast for 2014, saying it now expects FFO1 of 275-285 million euros.

TAKKT

Indicated 1.4 percent higher

The company confirmed its outlook for 2014 after reporting an H1 EBITDA margin of 14.6 percent. Poll:

TOM TAILOR

Indicated 1.8 percent higher

Tom Tailor on Wednesday said a consortium controlled by a unit of China's Fosun International agreed to buy a 23.16 percent stake in the German retailer currently owned by Liechtenstein-based Versorgungs- und Förderungsstiftung.

ANALYSTS' VIEWS

INFINEON - HSBC cuts to "neutral" from "overweight"

DEUTSCHE EUROSHOP - JP MORGAN cuts to "neutral" from "overweight"

OSRAM - CANACCORD GENUITY cuts to "hold" from "buy"

LEG IMMOBILIEN - JP MORGAN cuts to "neutral" from "overweight"

DIALOG SEMICONDUCTOR - Jefferies cuts to "hold" from "buy"

PATRIZIA IMMOBILIEN - JP MORGAN raises to "neutral" from "underweight"

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones -0.2 pct, S&P 500 +0.01 pct, Nasdaq +0.5 pct at Wednesday's close.

Nikkei -0.2 pct at Thursday's close.

ZF FRIEDRICHSHAFEN

The is in advanced talks to acquire U.S.-based TRW Automotive Holdings Corp for nearly $12 billion, in a deal that would create an automotive supply powerhouse, according to people familiar with the matter.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

June monthly retail sales up 1.3 pct m/m, up 0.4 pct y/y in real terms. The mid-range forecast of analysts polled by Reuters was for retail sales to rise by 1.0 percent month-on-month and to climb by 0.8 percent year-on-year.

July unemployment figures Chg, seasonally adjusted, due at 0755 GMT, seen at -5k.

Total July unemployment seasonally adjusted seen at 2.9 m.

July unemployemnt rate seasonally adjusted seen at 6.7 pct.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

DIARIES

REUTERS TOP NEWS

($1 = 0.7473 Euros) (Reporting by Edward Taylor, Jonathan Gould, Kirsti Knolle, Maria Sheahan, Christoph Steitz and Victoria Bryan)