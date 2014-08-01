FRANKFURT Aug 1 The DAX top-30 index
looked set to open 0.1 percent lower on Friday, according to
premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0615 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German
stocks:
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM
Indicated 1.7 percent higher
French telecommunications company Iliad SA has made
a surprise offer for T-Mobile US Inc, setting up a
potential bidding war with Sprint Corp, the U.S. mobile
carrier now controlled by Japan's Softbank Corp.
DEUTSCHE BANK
Indicated 0.2 percent lower
Q2 results due from unit Deutsche Postbank.
VOLKSWAGEN
Indicated 0.1 percent higher
H1 results due from VW's premium car brand Audi.
AIRBUS
No indication available
IAG announced orders for eight Airbus
A350-900s and eight A330-200s for its Iberia airline.
FUCHS PETROLUB
Indicated 5.9 percent lower
The lubricant maker cut its 2014 outlook, citing
unfavourable currency effects, after reporting a
bigger-than-expected decline in second-quarter operating profit.
WACKER CHEMIE
Indicated 0.1 percent lower
The specialty chemicals maker said its core profit rose by
more than a fifth in the second quarter, driven by a recovery in
prices and demand for polysilicon, its most important product,
which is needed to make solar cells.
ENBW
No indication available
H1 results due.
DAB BANK
Up 0.9 percent in early Frankfurt trade
French bank BNP Paribas consolidated its position
in the German online brokerage sector on Thursday with a 354
million euro deal to take over web-based German DAB Bank AG.
SMT SCHARF AG
No indication available
SMT Scharf, the mining transport firm, cut its 2014 results
forecast, saying it now expected to post a loss of 2 million
euros instead of break even for the year due to one-off costs to
lay off workers. The company kept its revenue forecast unchanged
at 45 million euros.
ANALYSTS' VIEWS
ADIDAS - UBS cuts the stock to "neutral", lowers
its price target to 64 euros from 88 euros. Raymond James cuts
the stock to "market perform" from "outperform". Nomura cuts its
price target to 69 from 87 euros, with a "neutral" rating.
SIEMENS - S&P Capital IQ raises the stock to
"buy" from "hold", cuts its target price to 102 from 116 euros.
WINCOR NIXDORF - Berenberg raises the stock to
"buy" from "hold" and cuts its price target to 46 from 49 euros.
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones -1.9 pct, S&P 500 -2 pct, Nasdaq
-2.1 pct at Thursday's close.
Nikkei -0.6 pct at Friday's close.
HVB
HypoVereinsbank, the German arm of Italy's UniCredit
, said on Thursday that an internal probe concluded
that the bank had conducted "cum-ex" transactions, also known as
dividend stripping, that had helped clients avoid taxes.
BOEHRINGER INGELHEIM
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said on Thursday it
has approved Boehringer Ingelheim's drug to treat chronic
obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), an umbrella term that
includes chronic bronchitis and emphysema.
GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA
German July Markit/BMW manufacturing PMI due at 0755 GMT.
Seen at unchanged at 52.9.
EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH
DIARIES
REUTERS TOP NEWS
($1 = 0.7471 Euros)
(Reporting by Thomas Atkins and Maria Sheahan)