April 20 Tesla Inc said on Thursday it will recall 53,000 of its Model S and Model X cars globally for a parking brake issue, according to a statement on its website.
FRANKFURT Aug 4 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.3 percent higher on Monday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0810 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:
RUSSIA SANCTIONS
Tough new economic sanctions against Russia will hurt Germany's economy but they are necessary for the sake of peace in Europe, Vice Chancellor Sigmar Gabriel said in a television interview on Sunday.
BMW
Indicated 0.2 percent higher
Carmakers reported July sales in the United States, with deliveries by BMW up 7.4 percent. Table:
DAIMLER
Indicated unchanged
U.S. sales of Mercedes-Benz cars rose 15 percent in July. Table:
Separately, Daimler Chief Executive Dieter Zetsche told Germany's Bild am Sonntag the automaker had seen booming growth in the Russian auto market weaken due to the Ukraine crisis. He also said Daimler wants to keep list prices for its Mercedes-brand cars steady while reducing rebates.
Also, Mercedes-Benz said in China that the brand would cut prices on more than 10,000 spare parts by 15 percent on average, less than a month after it announced a sweeping reduction of prices for repair and maintenance services.
DEUTSCHE BANK
Indicated 0.5 percent higher
German regulators have intensified investigations into Deutsche Bank in an effort to resolve a long-running, industry-wide investigation into possible efforts to manipulate benchmark interest rates, Der Spiegel said on Sunday.
Separately, Die Welt said Deutsche Bank would seek compensation from former chief executive Rolf Breuer for a costly out-of-court settlement reached earlier this year with the heirs of the Kirch media empire.
Also, the Financial Times reported on Monday that France had gathered support to challenge recent heavy U.S. penalties on foreign banks at a G20 meeting of world leaders later this year.
FRESENIUS
Indicated 67 percent lower
A three-for-one stock split becomes effective. The company aims to promote trading activity and increase the stock's attractiveness for a broader group of investors.
LUFTHANSA
Indicated 0.8 percent higher
The airline said it would resume flights to and from Arbil in northern Iraq starting on Monday, but would continue to avoid airspace above the area controlled by the Islamic State militant group.
VOLKSWAGEN
Volkswagen indicated unchanged
U.S. July sales of Volkswagen vehicles were down 14.6 percent, while Audi gained 11.9 percent and Porsche sales rose 12.6 percent. Table:
AIRBUS
No indication available
Aerospace and defence group Airbus bought a 60 pct stake in its Spanish supplier Alestis on July 28, German daily Die Welt reported, citing no sources.
HOCHTIEF
Indicated 0.1 percent higher
The German builder's Australian subsidiary Leighton said a consortium including its John Holland unit had been named preferred contractor to design and construct the Ravenhall Prison in Melbourne.
RHEINMETALL
Indicated 0.2 percent lower
The German government has halted a deal for the defence firm to supply a combat training centre to Russia, Sueddeutsche Zeitung reported, citing an Economy Ministry document it obtained.
SYMRISE
Indicated 0.1 percent higher
The scents and flavourings group will consider further acquisitions in 2015 after buying France's Diana Group this year for 1.3 billion euros ($1.75 billion), its chief financial officer told Boersen-Zeitung.
DIALOG SEMICONDUCTOR
Indicated unchanged
CEO Jalal Bagherli said takeovers were an option for the specialised chip maker. "Our focus is on smaller companies in the technology field that we could quickly integrate, but bigger companies, too," he told newspaper Euro am Sonntag.
ANALYSTS' VIEWS
ADIDAS - Berenberg cuts the stock to "sell" from "buy", lowers its price target to 50 euros from 88 euros.
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones -0.4 pct, S&P 500 -0.3 pct, Nasdaq -0.4 pct at Friday's close.
Nikkei -0.3 pct at Monday's close.
EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH
DIARIES
REUTERS TOP NEWS ($1 = 0.7452 Euros) (Reporting by Harro ten Wolde, Thomas Atkins and Maria Sheahan)
