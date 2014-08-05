FRANKFURT Aug 5 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.4 percent higher on Tuesday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0615 GMT. The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Tuesday:

BMW

Indicated 2.8 percent higher

The luxury car maker said on Tuesday its second quarter operating profit rose 26 percent, above forecasts, as new offroad models and strong China sales boosted earnings.

DAIMLER

Indicated 0.6 percent higher

The carmaker is assisting Chinese authorities in investigation for unspecified matters, the carmaker said on Tuesday, after local media reported its Mercedes-Benz office in Shanghai was raided by anti-monopoly officials.

DEUTSCHE BOERSE

Indicated 0.3 percent higher

The stock exchange operator said it signed a letter of understanding for a possible data cooperation with the Philippine stock exchange.

DEUTSCHE POST

Indicated 3.7 percent higher

Deutsche Post reported better-than-expected quarterly operating profit as an economic recovery in Europe and North America boosted trade flows, but said profit growth in 2015 would be hit by an investment charge.

DEUTSCHE TELEKOM

Indicated 0.2 percent higher

The telecoms group has serious doubts about the attractiveness of a bid by French telecom group Iliad for Deutsche Telekom's U.S. mobile unit, despite lower regulatory hurdles than a rival offer, two people close to the company said.

A potential combination of two T-Mobile US and Sprint is fraught with challenges, according to Fitch Ratings.

BILFINGER SE

Indicated 5.5 percent lower

The industrial services and construction group said Chief Executive Roland Koch would quit, taking responsibility for a second cut in its 2014 earnings outlook since end-June.

AXEL SPRINGER

Indicated 1 percent higher

German publisher Axel Springer SPRGn.DE reported an 8 percent rise in its core profit fuelled by its digital activities which made up more than half of its revenues.

PFEIFFER VACUUM

Indicated unchanged

The vacuum pump maker reported a lower than expected second quarter operating profit of 10.4 million euros on sales of 99.6 million euros.

ALSTRIA OFFICE

Indicated 0.1 percent higher

The real estate company late on Monday confirmed its full-year guidance for revenues of 102 million euros and FFO of 47 million euros. First-half net profit of 6.8 million euros was impacted by negative valuation effects on financial derivatives.

DEUTSCHE OFFICE

Indicated 2 percent lower in early Frankfurt trading

The group said first half adjusted earnings before taxes reached 7.8 million euros.

WACKER NEUSON

Indicated 1.4 percent higher

The construction equipment maker posted first half earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA)of 93 million euros and confirmed its growth forecast for 2014.

AUTO PARTS MAKERS

ZF Friedrichshafen AG is considering selling its steering business as part of its proposed acquisition of TRW, to resolve expected antitrust issues, people familiar with the matter told Reuters. They said that ZF has discussed selling its interest in the steering systems unit to joint venture partner Robert Bosch GmbH.

ANALYSTS' VIEWS

HEIDELBERGCEMENT - S&P CAPITAL IQ raises to "buy" from "hold"

FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE - UBS raises to "buy" from "neutral"

GEA GROUP - BERENBERG raises to "buy" from "hold"

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones +0.5 pct, S&P 500 +0.7 pct, Nasdaq +0.7 pct at Monday's close.

Nikkei -1.0 pct at Tuesday's close.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

German July Markit Services PMI due at 0755 GMT, seen unchanged at 56.6. Composite final PMI also due.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

