FRANKFURT Aug 6 The DAX top-30 index
looked set to open 0.9 percent lower on Wednesday, according to
premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0619 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German
stocks:
DEUTSCHE BANK
Indicated 1.2 percent lower
The private-equity arms of Goldman Sachs Group Inc
and Deutsche Bank were close to sealing a deal to purchase the
buyout unit of National Bank of Greece SA (NBG),
Bloomberg reported on Wednesday, citing sources.
E.ON
Indicated 0.9 percent lower
Bidders are readying indicative offers for the Spanish
assets of Germany's top utility, three sources familiar with the
matter told Reuters, adding bids would value the whole portfolio
at about 2 billion euros ($2.7 billion).
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM
Indicated 4.5 percent lower
Sprint Corp has dropped its bid to acquire T-Mobile
U.S. Inc after regulatory resistance showed no signs of
softening despite months of lobbying, people familiar with the
matter told Reuters.
LANXESS
Indicated 1.9 percent higher
Lanxess said on Wednesday underlying core earnings rose 21
percent in the second quarter, helped by cost cuts and solid
demand for agrochemicals and construction materials.
SIEMENS
Indicated 1.1 percent lower
The engineering group plans to sell its hospital IT business
to Cerner Corp, a U.S. provider of healthcare IT
services, for $1.3 billion in cash, the two companies said late
on Tuesday.
Separately, Siemens has won a contract to build the world's
first public street for electric trucks for Los Angeles port,
Handelsblatt reported on Wednesday.
VOLKSWAGEN
Indicated 1.5 percent lower
China said it will punish foreign car makers Audi and
Chrysler as well as some 10 Japanese spare-part makers for
violating the country's anti-monopoly law.
HANNOVER RE
Indicated 2.6 percent lower
The reinsurer said on Wednesday its net profit rose 10
percent to 211.5 million euros in the second quarter, slightly
less than expected, as premiums declined.
KUKA
Indicated 0.8 percent lower
The industrial robots maker raised its guidance, saying it
now saw 2014 sales of 2 billion euros and an EBIT margin of
about 6.5 percent, up from sales of between 1.9-2.0 billion
euros, and an EBIT margin of about 6 pct.
NORMA
Down 3.6 percent in early Frankfurt trade
The automotive supplier said second quarter adjusted EBITA
came in at 30.5 million euros, just below the 31.6 million euros
forecast in a Reuters poll. Poll:
SKY DEUTSCHLAND
Indicated 0.2 percent lower
The pay-TV provider said on Wednesday its second-quarter
core profit rose 8.5 percent as subscriber cancellations dropped
to a record low.
TAG IMMOBILIEN
Indicated 1.9 percent lower
The chief executive of the German real estate company is
looking for parties interested in buying the group, several
banking sources told Reuters on Tuesday.
TUI AG
Indicated 1.9 percent lower
If the travel group's proposed merger with London unit TUI
Travel goes ahead, the new company would be eligible to
replace TUI Travel in the UK index, the FTSE said on Tuesday.
FREENET
Indicated 2.4 percent higher
The telecom provider said it now expected a fall in 2014
revenues after it decided to sell certain hardware businesses
that had low profit margins, as it published Q2 results on
Tuesday.
XING
Indicated 0.8 percent higher
The professional social network operator said it aimed for a
significant increase in 2014 earnings before interest, tax,
depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) after reporting a gain in
second-quarter earnings.
GRAMMER
Indicated 1.1 percent higher
The automotive interiors manufacturer affirmed its 2014
outlook for flat operating profit after posting a slight rise in
first-half earnings.
KION
Down 1.1 percent in early Frankfurt trade
The forklift truck maker affirmed its 2014 outlook after
posting a 1.7 percent rise in second-quarter operating profit.
HAWESKO
Indicated 0.3 percent lower
The wine seller cut its EBIT outlook as it posted first-half
earnings, saying it now saw operating profit reaching only 26
million euros this year, compared with a previous outlook for
27-28 million.
PATRIZIA IMMOBILIEN
Indicated 0.5 percent lower
The real estate company affirmed its outlook for a 2014
operating profit of at least 50 million euros after posting an
18 percent gain in first-half earnings.
TOM TAILOR
Indicated unchanged
The retailer said second-quarter adjusted EBITDA rose 22
percent at 19.4 million euros, beating the 17.5 million euros
forecast in a Reuters poll.
PORSCHE SE
Indicated 0.8 percent lower
H1 results due.
ANALYSTS' VIEWS
ALLIANZ - Jefferies starts the stock with a "hold"
rating, target price of 132.50 euros
BMW - S&P Capital IQ raises the stock to "buy"
from "hold", lifts its target price to 102 euros from 90 euros.
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones -0.8 pct, S&P 500 -1 pct, Nasdaq
-0.7 pct at Tuesday's close.
Nikkei -1.1 pct at Wednesday's close.
GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA
German industrial orders posted their biggest monthly fall
since September 2011 in June as geopolitical developments and
risks made companies more cautious about taking out contracts,
data from the Economy Ministry showed on Wednesday.
EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH
($1 = 0.7459 Euros)
