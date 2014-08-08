FRANKFURT Aug 8 The DAX top-30 index
looked set to open 1.1 percent lower on Friday, according to
premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0612 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German
stocks:
ALLIANZ
Indicated 0.2 percent lower
Allianz posted net profit of 1.76 billion euros ($2.35
billion) in the second quarter, up 10.5 percent and soundly
beating expectations, as revenue surged. The company confirmed
its outlook for its operating profit in 2014.
BMW
Indicated 1.7 percent lower
BMW joined its German rivals Audi and Mercedes-Benz in
cutting prices of auto spare parts in China, where the
government has complained about overcharging and launched probes
to expose what it describes as anti-competitive behaviour.
LUFTHANSA
Indicated 2.2 percent lower
The European airlines Lufthansa, Air France-KLM
and Finnair would be hardest hit by a potential
closure of the airspace over Siberia, data from a flight
tracking website shows.
Separately, Lufthansa Chief Executive Carsten Spohr told The
Financial Times in an interview that the carrier would likely
expand its planned no-frills long-haul service beyond seven
aircraft. He also said he preferred retaining the LSG Sky Chefs
catering business to a sale.
SIEMENS
Indicated 1.9 percent lower
The engineering company's former VAI metals technologies
business, now majority-owned by Mitsubishi Heavy, plans
to cut over 500 jobs in Germany and Austria, Kurier newspaper
reported on Thursday, citing the works council chief at the
Linz, Austria-based division.
RHEINMETALL
Indicated 2.0 percent lower
The defence company, which cut its outlook this week, has
received a 70-million-euro government contract to operate a
combat training center in eastern Germany until 2018, daily Die
Welt reported on Friday, citing no sources.
RHOEN-KLINIKUM
Indicated 0.9 percent lower
The hospitals chain said net income in the first half jumped
to 1.21 billion euros from 50.8 million euros a year earlier,
boosted by a gain from the sale of most of its facilities to
Fresenius SE.
BECHTLE
Indicated 0.7 percent lower
The company confirmed its 2014 outlook for higher sales and
profits and said its second-quarter net profit came in at 16.4
million euros.
YOUBISHENG
No indication available
Youbisheng Green Paper, a Chinese clean-tech linerboard
maker, said it planned to file for insolvency and had lost its
chief executive who has resigned with immediate effect.
ANALYSTS' VIEWS
SKY DEUTSCHLAND - Berenberg cuts the stock to
"hold" from "buy", lowers its price target to 6.75 euros from
7.60 euros.
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones -0.5 pct, S&P 500 -0.6 pct, Nasdaq
-0.5 pct at Thursday's close.
Nikkei -3 pct at Friday's close.
GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA
German imports surged at their fastest pace in over three
years in June, suggesting domestic demand in Europe's largest
economy remains strong in the face of political crises abroad.
EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH
DIARIES
REUTERS TOP NEWS
($1 = 0.7484 euro)
(Reporting by Andreas Cremer, Christoph Steitz and Maria
Sheahan)