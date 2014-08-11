FRANKFURT Aug 11 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 1.1 percent higher on Monday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0634 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

BAYER

Indicated 1.3 percent higher

The pharmaceutical company said its Eylea treatment had received European Union approval to treat diabetic macular edema and said it planned an immediate roll-out, with Germany being one of the first launch countries in Europe.

Related news

E.ON

Indicated 0.9 percent higher

Several Italian utilities and private equity groups are expected to hand in tentative offers worth about 2 billion euros ($2.7 billion) for E.ON's Italian unit early next week, people familiar with the matter told Reuters.

Related news

LUFTHANSA

Indicated 1.6 percent higher

Pilots' union VC is planning to host staff meetings on Monday to discuss Lufthansa's budget strategy, which according to VC breaks labour contracts, Der Spiegel reported.

July traffic figures due at 1100 GMT.

Related news

THYSSENKRUPP

Indicated 1.3 percent higher

Cevian is planning to ask shareholders at the ThyssenKrupp's next annual meeting to appoint a representative of the activist investor to the board of the German steelmaker, Wirtschaftswoche reported citing sources close to the board.

Related news

VOLKSWAGEN

Indicated 1.5 percent higher

The car maker said on Saturday it is recalling 189,490 Tiguan small sport utility vehicles in North America for potential stalling issues.

Related news

BILFINGER

Indicated 2.1 percent higher

Bilfinger reported a 30 percent drop in quarterly underlying operating profit as a muted investment climate in the energy sector prompted customers to scrap projects.

Related news

DUERR, DEUTSCHE BETEILIGUNGS AG

Duerr indicated 1.2 percent higher

No indication for Deutsche Beteiligungs AG available

Duerr said on Monday it would merge its aircraft assembly technology business with Broetje-Automation Group, owned by Deutsche Beteiligungs AG, in exchange for an 11 percent stake in Broetje and cash.

Related news

OSRAM

No indication available

The lighting company published its full Q3 financial report on its website. It already reported quarterly results on July 30.

Related news

QSC

Indicated 2.9 percent lower

The internet service company toned down its 2014 sales and operating profit outlook on Monday and announced plans for a savings programme as it reported a bigger-than-expected decline in quarterly earnings.

Related news

CAT OIL

Indicated 8.4 percent higher

The company said it was confident it would reach its 2014 targets despite EU and U.S. sanctions on Russia's oil sector.

Related news

JUNGHEINRICH

Indicated 3 percent higher

The forklift truck maker affirmed its 2014 outlook after reporting second-quarter earnings that were broadly in line with analyst expectations.

Related news

PUMA, BVB

Puma indicated 1 percent higher

No indication for BVB available

The CEO of the sports shoe maker told Wirtschaftswoche that it is 'conceivable' that Puma will take a stake in German soccer club BVB.

Related news

SCHALTBAU

Indicated 0.3 percent higher

Full Q2 results due. The supplier for transportation technology and industrial applications already reported key figures on July 24, saying it posted a first-half net profit of 18 million euros.

Related news

TAKKT

Indicated 0.9 percent higher

The mail order group wants to grow via acquisitions and has 100-150 million euros in unused credit lines for that, CFO Claude Tomaszewski told Börsen-Zeitung (Saturday).

Related news

ANALYSTS' VIEWS

FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE - Societe Generale raises the stock to "buy" from "hold", lifts its target price to 70 euros from 50 euros. Credit Suisse raises its target price to 59 euros from 56 euros, with an "outperform" rating.

VOLKSWAGEN - Goldman Sachs cuts to 'sell' from 'neutral', cuts target price to 179 euros from 215 euros.

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones +1.1 pct, S&P 500 +1.1 pct, Nasdaq +0.8 pct at Friday's close.

Nikkei +2.4 pct at Monday's close.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

DIARIES

REUTERS TOP NEWS ($1 = 0.7463 euro) (Reporting by Arno Schuetze and Maria Sheahan)