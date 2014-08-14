FRANKFURT Aug 14 The DAX 30 index was
set to open 0.2 percent lower on Thursday, according to
premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0610 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German
stocks:
DEUTSCHE BANK
Indicated up 0.1 percent
Germany's biggest lender and shopping centre operator ECE
have signed a preliminary agreement to buy the building complex
"Palais Quartier" in Frankfurt for 800 million euros ($1.07
billion) from Rabobank, Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung
said on Thursday, citing sources.
RWE
Indicated down 0.6 percent
The group said its operating earnings fell 40 percent in the
first half of 2014, putting it on track for its third straight
year of declining profits as low wholesale power prices and
demand continue to burden Germany's second-biggest
utility.
THYSSENKRUPP
Indicated up 3.1 percent
The group said it may return to a net profit this year,
raising its outlook for a second time as restructuring at its
steel mill in Brazil paid off and demand for elevators and
chemicals plants bolstered earnings.
VOLKSWAGEN
Indicated down 0.1 percent
China will fine German premium auto brand Audi
around 250 million yuan ($40.63 million) for violating
anti-monopoly laws, the 21st Century Business Herald, an
influential business daily, reported on Thursday.
DEUTSCHE WOHNEN
Indicated up 0.1 percent
The real estate group's first-half profit rose 88 percent to
94.6 million euros.
METRO
Indicated unchanged
The district court of Ingolstadt is due to rule on whether
Erich Kellerhals, minority shareholder of Metro's Media-Saturn,
can remove the electronics chain's deputy chief Pieter Haas,
appointed by Metro, via a temporary injunction.
TALANX
Indicated down 1.4 percent in early Frankfurt trade
German insurer Talanx's TLXGn.DE net profit fell by more
than expected in the second quarter, hit by a drop in income
earned from investments, while gross premiums rose
slightly.
TUI AG
Indicated up 2.9 percent
The tourism group said it was very confident its full-year
results would reach the upper end of its target forecast after
third quarter profits jumped 83 percent thanks to strong results
at cruises, hotels and unit TUI Travel.
CARL ZEISS MEDITEC
Indicated unchanged
The company said nine-month revenue was at 674 million euros
and warned that negative currency effects could delay achieving
its margin target.
DRILLISCH
Indicated up 0.9 percent
The company said on Wednesday that it expects earnings
before interest tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) for
2014 to reach the upper end of a forecast range of 82-85 million
euros.
MANZ
Indicated up 4.2 percent
The group posted second-quarter revenues of 109 million
euros and said it now saw revenues of 280-300 million euros and
positive EBIT this year.
UNITED INTERNET
Indicated up 5 percent
The Internet service provider pre-released figures on
Wednesday, saying its EBIT rose 49.5 percent in the first half
of 2014 to 193.5 million euros thanks to a rise in the number of
customers for mobile and fixed line Internet services.
HHLA
Indicated up 0.5 percent
The port logistics company affirmed its 2014 outlook after
posting a 3.4 percent gain in first-half EBIT to 81.4 million
euros, but it warned that the development of economic
relationships with Russia posed uncertainties.
MLP
Indicated up 1.4 percent
The financial services provider said it now saw its 2014
EBIT coming in between its lower forecast scenario and its base
scenario as an expected improvement in framework conditions had
not yet occurred.
BAUER
Indicated down 5.6 percent
The construction and machinery group cut its 2014 net profit
outlook, citing political turmoil around the world, especially
in Russia.
BORUSSIA
Indicated up 2.3 percent in early Frankfurt trade
Q4 results due.
CENTROTEC SUSTAINABLE AG
Indicated up 0.2 percent
The group said first half earnings before interest and tax
came to 5.6 million euros, down from 6.9 million euros in the
year-earlier quarter.
DELTICOM
Indicated down 2.6 percent
The online car tyre retailer warned that its second-half
target for revenue growth was now more ambitious after its
Tirendo business made a smaller contribution in the first half
than expected.
DIC Asset
Indicated up 0.7 percent in early Frankfurt trade
The real estate group affirmed its target for a rise in 2014
funds from operations (FFO) to 47-49 million euros after posting
first-half FFO of 23.6 million euros.
SURTECO
Indicated up 1.1 percent
The maker of decorative surface materials affirmed its 2014
outlook after posting first-half results but warned that it
could not yet predict what impact the Ukraine crisis could have
on eastern European business.
ANALYSTS VIEW
INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES - UBS upgrades the stock to
"buy" from "neutral", raises its target price to 9.50 euros to 9
euros.
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones +0.6 pct, S&P 500 +0.7 pct, Nasdaq
+1 pct at Wednesday's close.
Nikkei +0.7 pct at Thursday's close.
GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA
German Q2 flash GDP -0.2 pct q/q, +0.8 pct y/y.
EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH
DIARIES
REUTERS TOP NEWS
($1 = 0.7484 euro)
(Reporting by Edward Taylor, Kirsti Knolle and Maria Sheahan)