FRANKFURT, Sept 16 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.1 percent lower on Tuesday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0656 GMT.

LUFTHANSA

Indicated up 1.3 percent

Pilots' union Vereinigung Cockpit said it had cancelled an eight-hour strike planned for Tuesday at Germany's biggest airline Lufthansa, adding it was willing to resume negotiations over an early retirement scheme.

FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE

Indicated down 0.5 percent

German kidney dialysis provider Fresenius Medical Care plans to issue 400 million euros ($518 million) in convertible bonds maturing in January 2020, it said on Tuesday.

E.ON

Indicated unchanged

The Italian government has recognised as strategic the liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal that regional utility Iren and Germany's E.ON plan to build off the north-west coast of Italy, two sources close to the matter said on Monday.

Recognition of the OLT Offshore LNG Toscana plant as strategic guarantees the developers a regulated return regardless of the actual utilisation rate of the facility.

DEUTSCHE BANK

Indicated down 0.4 percent

Munich's regional court has sent out indictments against Deutsche Bank co-CEO Juergen Fitschen and several former executives at the bank in connection with the long-running Kirch bankruptcy case, Sueddeutsche Zeitung reported, citing judicial sources.

Legal sources told Reuters in August that the court would seek charges against Fitschen, his predecessors Josef Ackermann and Rolf Breuer, and others, after investigating whether they gave misleading evidence in a civil suit, brought by heirs of the late media magnate Leo Kirch, which ended in February after 12 years of legal wrangling.

DEUTSCHE TELEKOM, DAIMLER

Deutsche Telekom indicated down 0.1 percent

Daimler indicated down 0.2 percent

Germany is ready to award the Toll Collect consortium of Deutsche Telekom and Daimler another three-year contract to run the toll system for trucks on German motorways, business daily Handelsblatt reported, citing sources in the negotiations.

THYSSENKRUPP

Indicated down 0.1 percent

Airbus Group unveiled plans to sell half a dozen units as it focuses its Defence and Space division on the core activities of warplanes, missiles, launchers and satellites.

Separately, ThyssenKrupp's chief executive is due to hold a news conference on the topic of research and development at 0800 GMT.

BAYER

Indicated down 0.2 percent

Bayer and Orion said they had started a phase III trial of prostate cancer agend ODM-201.

UNITED INTERNET

Indicated down 4.3 percent

German internet service provider United Internet on Monday said it would issue up to 11 million new shares, or up to 382 million euros ($494 million) at Monday's closing price, in a private placement.

Two sources familiar with the matter said that the books for the sale are covered. One source said price guidance for the new shares was 32.50 euros.

FRITZ NOLS

No price indication

Company announced changes in the management and supervisory boards of Da Vinci Luxury AG.

SEVEN PRINCIPLES

Indicated down 3.7 percent

Seven Principles said it fully placed a capital increase.

ANALYSTS' VIEWS

BASF - Berenberg cuts price target to 75 euros from 77 euros, rating "hold".

Gerry Weber - DZ Bank raises to "buy" from "sell"; raises target price to 37 euros from 34 euros

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones +0.3 pct, S&P 500 -0.1 pct, Nasdaq 1.1 pct at Monday's close.

Nikkei down 0.23 pct at Tuesday's close.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

ZEW Economic sentiment for September due at 0900 GMT. Seen at 4.8. Current conditions also due, seen at 40.0.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

DIARIES

REUTERS TOP NEWS (1 US dollar = 0.7729 euro) (Reporting by Christoph Steitz and Georgina Prodhan)