FRANKFURT, Sept 16 The DAX top-30 index
looked set to open 0.1 percent lower on Tuesday,
according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at
0656 GMT.
LUFTHANSA
Indicated up 1.3 percent
Pilots' union Vereinigung Cockpit said it had cancelled an
eight-hour strike planned for Tuesday at Germany's biggest
airline Lufthansa, adding it was willing to resume negotiations
over an early retirement scheme.
FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE
Indicated down 0.5 percent
German kidney dialysis provider Fresenius Medical Care
plans to issue 400 million euros ($518 million) in
convertible bonds maturing in January 2020, it said on Tuesday.
E.ON
Indicated unchanged
The Italian government has recognised as strategic the
liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal that regional utility Iren
and Germany's E.ON plan to build off the north-west
coast of Italy, two sources close to the matter said on Monday.
Recognition of the OLT Offshore LNG Toscana plant as
strategic guarantees the developers a regulated return
regardless of the actual utilisation rate of the facility.
DEUTSCHE BANK
Indicated down 0.4 percent
Munich's regional court has sent out indictments against
Deutsche Bank co-CEO Juergen Fitschen and several former
executives at the bank in connection with the long-running Kirch
bankruptcy case, Sueddeutsche Zeitung reported, citing judicial
sources.
Legal sources told Reuters in August that the court would
seek charges against Fitschen, his predecessors Josef Ackermann
and Rolf Breuer, and others, after investigating whether they
gave misleading evidence in a civil suit, brought by heirs of
the late media magnate Leo Kirch, which ended in February after
12 years of legal wrangling.
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM, DAIMLER
Deutsche Telekom indicated down 0.1 percent
Daimler indicated down 0.2 percent
Germany is ready to award the Toll Collect consortium of
Deutsche Telekom and Daimler another three-year contract to run
the toll system for trucks on German motorways, business daily
Handelsblatt reported, citing sources in the negotiations.
THYSSENKRUPP
Indicated down 0.1 percent
Airbus Group unveiled plans to sell half a dozen
units as it focuses its Defence and Space division on the core
activities of warplanes, missiles, launchers and satellites.
Separately, ThyssenKrupp's chief executive is due to hold a
news conference on the topic of research and development at 0800
GMT.
BAYER
Indicated down 0.2 percent
Bayer and Orion said they had started a phase III
trial of prostate cancer agend ODM-201.
UNITED INTERNET
Indicated down 4.3 percent
German internet service provider United Internet on Monday
said it would issue up to 11 million new shares, or up to 382
million euros ($494 million) at Monday's closing price, in a
private placement.
Two sources familiar with the matter said that the books for
the sale are covered. One source said price guidance for the new
shares was 32.50 euros.
FRITZ NOLS
No price indication
Company announced changes in the management and supervisory
boards of Da Vinci Luxury AG.
SEVEN PRINCIPLES
Indicated down 3.7 percent
Seven Principles said it fully placed a capital increase.
ANALYSTS' VIEWS
BASF - Berenberg cuts price target to 75 euros
from 77 euros, rating "hold".
Gerry Weber - DZ Bank raises to "buy" from "sell";
raises target price to 37 euros from 34 euros
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones +0.3 pct, S&P 500 -0.1 pct, Nasdaq
1.1 pct at Monday's close.
Nikkei down 0.23 pct at Tuesday's close.
GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA
ZEW Economic sentiment for September due at 0900 GMT. Seen
at 4.8. Current conditions also due, seen at 40.0.
EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH
(Reporting by Christoph Steitz and Georgina Prodhan)