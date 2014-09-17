FRANKFURT, Sept 17 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.3 percent higher on Wednesday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0613 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Wednesday:

DEUTSCHE BANK

Indicated up 0.2 percent

The state of Virginia said on Tuesday that it sued Deutsche Bank and 11 other banks, accusing them of defrauding the state's retirement fund by selling it shoddy mortgage bonds in the run-up to the recent financial crisis.

Co-CEO Anshu Jain sided with the German government in a debate over how to jump-start the stalled euro zone economy, arguing that structural reforms, rather than looser fiscal policy, are what is needed to boost growth.

CHEMICALS SECTOR

BASF indicated up 0.8 percent

BAYER indicated unchanged

Union IG BCE called on employers in the chemical sector to offer a shorter workweek for employees over 60, union board member Peter Hausmann told daily "Rheinische Post".

AUTO SECTOR

VW indicated up 0.3 percent

BMW indicated up 0.6 percent

DAIMLER indicated up 0.4 percent

Car sales in Europe rose 1.8 percent in August with volume makers Volkswagen, Ford and Opel benefiting from improved demand in Spain, Portugal and Ireland, while premium makers lost ground due to a drop in sales in Germany.

AIRBUS

No indication available

Qatar Airways has taken delivery of its first A380 superjumbo following a three-month standoff with planemaker Airbus over the quality of cabin fittings.

PROSIEBENSAT.1

Indicated up 0.4 percent

Board member Heidi Stopper, the broadcaster's head of human resources, is due to leave the company, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters on Wednesday, confirming an earlier report in German daily Handelsblatt.

BOEHRINGER INGELHEIM

Unlisted drugmaker Boehringer Ingelheim plans to cut nearly 1,000 of its 14,000 jobs in Germany, "Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung" reported on Wednesday, citing company sources. The newspaper said that 600 jobs should be cut in 2016, the rest in the following two years.

ANNUAL GENERAL MEETINGS

Bastei Luebbe BST1.DE-E - 0.28 eur/shr dividend proposed

ANALYSTS' VIEWS

MUNICH RE - RBC cuts to "underperform" from "sector perform"

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones +0.59 pct, S&P 500 +0.75 pct, Nasdaq +0.75 pct at Tuesday's close.

Nikkei -0.14 pct at Wednesday's close.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

