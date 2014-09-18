FRANKFURT, Sept 18 The DAX top-30 index .GDAXI
looked set to open 0.3 percent higher on Thursday, according to
premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0648 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German
stocks on Thursday:
BAYER
Bayer plans a supervisory board meeting on Thursday, a
source close to the matter told Reuters, one day after the Wall
Street Journal Deutschland said the firm plans to sell its
plastics business with an estimated value of about 8 billion
euros. Bayer declined to comment.
DAIMLER
Several hundred jobs may be at risk at a Mercedes plant in
Duesseldorf, the Westdeutsche Allgemeine Zeitung reported on
Wednesday. Daimler was not immediately available for comment.
DEUTSCHE BOERSE
Deutsche Boerse stopped advertising German listings to
Chinese companies who seek to go public already one year ago,
the German stock exchange operator said one day after a
German-listed Chinese shoemaker said top managers and cash had
vanished.
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM
Classified advertising firm Scout24, in which Telekom owns a
30 percent stake, on Wednesday confirmed it was exploring the
possibility of an IPO.
Separately, EU telecoms regulators plan to scrap price caps
on fixed phone calls in Europe in a move likely to give a
revenue boost to telecoms operators.
RWE
RWE has been unable to complete a hard coal power plant in
Hamm in the German state of North Rhine-Westphalia, it said on
Wednesday.
AXEL SPRINGER
Russian lawmakers proposed cutting foreign ownership in
Russian media assets to 20 percent in an attempt to limit
outside influences and protect Russia's "information
sovereignty", a copy of a draft law showed on Wednesday.
IPOs
Zalando IPO-ZLDO.F, Europe's biggest dedicated online
fashion retailer, set a price range for its initial public
offering of 18.00 to 22.50 euros per share, it said on
Wednesday, valuing the company at up to 5.6 billion euros.
Scout24, see Deutsche Telekom item above.
EVOTEC
Evotec said it took legal steps agains Israel-based
privately held company Andromeda Biotech.
Company statement
HENKEL
Henkel says buys privately held Bergquist Company.
LLOYD FUNDS
Lloyd Funds reports H1 net profit.
Company statement
ANALYSTS' VIEWS
TELEFONICA DEUTSCHLAND - Goldman Sachs cuts to
"neutral" from "buy"
LUFTHANSA - HSBC cuts to "neutral" from
"overweight"
ALLIANZ - UBS starts with "buy" rating, adds to
European "key calls" list
STADA ARZNEIMITTEL - Jeffries raises price target
to 29.50 euros from 26 euros
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones up 0.15 pct, S&P 500 0.13 pct,
Nasdaq 0.21 pct at Wednesday's close.
Nikkei ends up 1.1 percent at 16,067 after hitting
its highest point since January.
EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH
(Reporting by Jonathan Gould and Thomas Atkins)