FRANKFURT, Sept 22 The DAX top-30 index
looked set to open 0.5 percent lower on Monday, according to
premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0613 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German
stocks:
SIEMENS
Indicated 1.3 percent lower in early Frankfurt trade
The industrial conglomerate said on Monday it would buy U.S.
oilfield equipment maker Dresser-Rand Group Inc for $7.6
billion in a bid that was unanimously supported by
Dresser-Rand's board of directors.
It also announced the sale of its stake in BSH Bosch und
Siemens Hausgeraete GmbH to joint venture partner Robert Bosch
GmbH for 3 billion euros ($3.85 billion), ending their more than
45 year alliance in household appliances.
Separately, Siemens said San Francisco's Municipal
Transportation Agency awarded it a contract to deliver an
initial 175 light rail cars for $648 million in one of the
biggest orders for light rail cars ever placed in the United
States.
BAYER
Indicated 0.3 percent lower
The drugmaker's Chief Executive Marijn Dekkers told
Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung he expects the group's
plastics business to become a member of Germany's blue-chip
index DAX, once the unit is listed on the stock market.
COMMERZBANK
Indicated 0.3 percent lower
The lender is looking into moving some of its back-office
operations in London to another country to cut costs, daily
Handelsblatt cited financial sources as saying in its Monday
edition. Commerzbank declined to comment to the paper.
DAIMLER
Indicated 0.4 percent lower
Ola Kaellenius, head of sales at Daimler's Mercedes-Benz
business, expects the company's vehicle sales growth in Europe
to continue this year, he told daily Die Welt.
DEUTSCHE BANK
Indicated 0.8 percent lower
A Sydney-based foreign exchange trader at Deutsche Bank was
dismissed after the bank discovered irregularities in the
reporting of his trading activities in June.
"The issue is internal only and did not have an external
impact," Deutsche Bank said in a statement on
Monday.
THYSSENKRUPP
Indicated 0.4 percent lower
The steelmaker is contacting potential investors regarding
the sale of its VDM alloy unit, daily Handelsblatt reported on
Monday. Several industry players and financial investors were
interested, the paper said.
VOLKSWAGEN
Indicated 0.3 percent lower
The carmaker will launch a VW-badged luxury sedan designed
solely for China next year in its pursuit of higher margins,
said two people with knowledge of the plan, in a move that could
put it in direct competition with its premium brand Audi
.
RHEINMETALL
Indicated 1.1 percent higher in early Frankfurt trade
Germany's defence industry is looking into shifting
production abroad in response to the country's restrictive arms
export policy, Armin Papperger, the chief executive of
Rheinmetall and head the German defence industry association,
told Sueddeutsche Zeitung on Saturday.
Papperger ruled out that Rheinmetall would divest its
automotive components business, according to Sueddeutsche
Zeitung's Monday edition.
GRENKE
Indicated 0.6 percent lower
The leasing company has leeway to improve net profit further
in 2015, helped by new business generated this year, CEO
Wolfgang Grenke told weekly Euro am Sonntag.
HEIDELBERGER DRUCKMASCHINEN
Indicated 0.3 percent higher
CEO Gerold Linzbach told Sunday paper Welt am Sonntag he
could not rule out further job cuts at the printing press maker
but that the time of "broad capacity adjustments" was over.
NORDEX
Indicated 1.6 percent higher
The company said on Monday that it received its largest
individual order in Germany to date. PNE Wind placed
an order for a 60 MW project, Nordex said.
ULTRASONIC
Indicated 43 percent higher in early Frankfurt trade
The missing chief executive of embattled German-listed
Chinese shoe maker Ultrasonic resurfaced in a video interview
with a Chinese news outlet, denying rumours he absconded with
millions of dollars of company money.
INDEX CHANGES AS OF SEPT. 22:
MDAX
IN: DEUTSCHE ANNINGTON, KION
OUT: RATIONAL, SGL CARBON
TECDAX
IN: RIB SOFTWARE
OUT: PSI
SDAX
IN: RATIONAL, SGL CARBON, BRAAS MONIER, STABILUS
OUT: DEUTSCHE ANNINGTON, KION, HAWESKO, BALDA
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones +0.08 pct, S&P 500 -0.04 pct, Nasdaq
-0.3 pct at Friday's close.
Nikkei -0.7 pct at Monday's close.
INDUSTRY
Sueddeutsche Zeitung said in its online edition the BDI
association, Germany's main industry lobby, had reduced its 2014
growth forecast to about 1.5 percent from a previous 2 percent,
saying the crises in Ukraine, Iraq and the Middle East were
creating uncertainty.
(Reporting by Ludwig Burger and Kirsti Knolle)