FRANKFURT, Sept 22 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.5 percent lower on Monday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0613 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

SIEMENS

Indicated 1.3 percent lower in early Frankfurt trade

The industrial conglomerate said on Monday it would buy U.S. oilfield equipment maker Dresser-Rand Group Inc for $7.6 billion in a bid that was unanimously supported by Dresser-Rand's board of directors.

It also announced the sale of its stake in BSH Bosch und Siemens Hausgeraete GmbH to joint venture partner Robert Bosch GmbH for 3 billion euros ($3.85 billion), ending their more than 45 year alliance in household appliances.

Separately, Siemens said San Francisco's Municipal Transportation Agency awarded it a contract to deliver an initial 175 light rail cars for $648 million in one of the biggest orders for light rail cars ever placed in the United States.

BAYER

Indicated 0.3 percent lower

The drugmaker's Chief Executive Marijn Dekkers told Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung he expects the group's plastics business to become a member of Germany's blue-chip index DAX, once the unit is listed on the stock market.

COMMERZBANK

Indicated 0.3 percent lower

The lender is looking into moving some of its back-office operations in London to another country to cut costs, daily Handelsblatt cited financial sources as saying in its Monday edition. Commerzbank declined to comment to the paper.

DAIMLER

Indicated 0.4 percent lower

Ola Kaellenius, head of sales at Daimler's Mercedes-Benz business, expects the company's vehicle sales growth in Europe to continue this year, he told daily Die Welt.

DEUTSCHE BANK

Indicated 0.8 percent lower

A Sydney-based foreign exchange trader at Deutsche Bank was dismissed after the bank discovered irregularities in the reporting of his trading activities in June.

"The issue is internal only and did not have an external impact," Deutsche Bank said in a statement on Monday.

THYSSENKRUPP

Indicated 0.4 percent lower

The steelmaker is contacting potential investors regarding the sale of its VDM alloy unit, daily Handelsblatt reported on Monday. Several industry players and financial investors were interested, the paper said.

VOLKSWAGEN

Indicated 0.3 percent lower

The carmaker will launch a VW-badged luxury sedan designed solely for China next year in its pursuit of higher margins, said two people with knowledge of the plan, in a move that could put it in direct competition with its premium brand Audi .

RHEINMETALL

Indicated 1.1 percent higher in early Frankfurt trade

Germany's defence industry is looking into shifting production abroad in response to the country's restrictive arms export policy, Armin Papperger, the chief executive of Rheinmetall and head the German defence industry association, told Sueddeutsche Zeitung on Saturday.

Papperger ruled out that Rheinmetall would divest its automotive components business, according to Sueddeutsche Zeitung's Monday edition.

GRENKE

Indicated 0.6 percent lower

The leasing company has leeway to improve net profit further in 2015, helped by new business generated this year, CEO Wolfgang Grenke told weekly Euro am Sonntag.

HEIDELBERGER DRUCKMASCHINEN

Indicated 0.3 percent higher

CEO Gerold Linzbach told Sunday paper Welt am Sonntag he could not rule out further job cuts at the printing press maker but that the time of "broad capacity adjustments" was over.

NORDEX

Indicated 1.6 percent higher

The company said on Monday that it received its largest individual order in Germany to date. PNE Wind placed an order for a 60 MW project, Nordex said.

ULTRASONIC

Indicated 43 percent higher in early Frankfurt trade

The missing chief executive of embattled German-listed Chinese shoe maker Ultrasonic resurfaced in a video interview with a Chinese news outlet, denying rumours he absconded with millions of dollars of company money.

INDEX CHANGES AS OF SEPT. 22:

MDAX

IN: DEUTSCHE ANNINGTON, KION

OUT: RATIONAL, SGL CARBON

TECDAX

IN: RIB SOFTWARE

OUT: PSI

SDAX

IN: RATIONAL, SGL CARBON, BRAAS MONIER, STABILUS

OUT: DEUTSCHE ANNINGTON, KION, HAWESKO, BALDA

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones +0.08 pct, S&P 500 -0.04 pct, Nasdaq -0.3 pct at Friday's close.

Nikkei -0.7 pct at Monday's close.

INDUSTRY

Sueddeutsche Zeitung said in its online edition the BDI association, Germany's main industry lobby, had reduced its 2014 growth forecast to about 1.5 percent from a previous 2 percent, saying the crises in Ukraine, Iraq and the Middle East were creating uncertainty.

(Reporting by Ludwig Burger and Kirsti Knolle)