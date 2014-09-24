FRANKFURT, Sept 24 The DAX top-30 index
looked set to open 0.2 percent higher on Wednesday, according to
premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0639 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German
stocks:
ALLIANZ
Indicated 0.1 percent higher
The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission is probing
whether Allianz's Pacific Investment Management Company
artificially inflated returns on its Pimco Total Return ETF
, the Wall Street Journal reported citing people
familiar with the matter.
MERCK KGaA
Indicated 0.7 percent higher
Credit rating agency Moody's placed Merck's A3 ratings on
review for downgrade in light of the proposed acquisition of
Sigma-Aldrich, which would triple Merck's debt levels
to more than 17 billion euros ($22 billion). Moody's said it
viewed the deal as making good strategic sense.
LUFTHANSA
Indicated 0.6 percent higher
Bookings for Lufthansa's new "premium economy" class, part
of a 3 billion euro investment in new seats and in-flight
entertainment options, are ahead of expectations, an executive
at the German airline said on Tuesday.
SGL
Indicated 0.4 percent lower
GrafTech International Ltd, which competes with SGL
in graphite electrodes, cut its 2014 outlook for earnings before
interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) to $105
million, down from a target range of $135-150 million
previously.
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones -0.6 pct, S&P 500 -0.5 pct, Nasdaq
-0.4 pct at Tuesday's close.
Nikkei -0.24 pct at Wednesday's close.
IPO
Rocket Internet priced its initial public stock offering in
a range of 35.50 to 42.50 euros per share, valuing the company
at some 6.2 billion euros.
Separately, the subscription period for the initial public
offering of Snowbird AG - a Chinese maker of down for
clothing and bedding - ends on Wednesday. The price range is
5.50-6.00 euros per share.
GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA
German September Ifo index due at 0800 GMT. Business Climate
seen at 105.7 vs 106.3, Current Conditions at 110.2 vs 111.1,
Expectations at 101.2 vs 101.7.
EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH
DIARIES
REUTERS TOP NEWS
(1 US dollar = 0.7780 euro)
(Reporting by Jonathan Gould and Ludwig Burger)