BRIEF-Amedica concludes unaudited condensed financials
* Amedica - on April 13 concluded unaudited condensed financials filed on Nov. 14, 2016 for quarter ended Sept. 30, 2016 should no longer be relied upon
FRANKFURT, Sept 25 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.1 percent higher on Thursday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0616 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:
ALLIANZ
Indicated unchanged
The probe by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission into Pimco's Total Return Exchange-Traded Fund is separate from a wider scrutiny of disclosures in the ETF industry, Bloomberg said on Wednesday, citing a person familiar with the matter.
VOLKSWAGEN
Indicated 0.5 percent higher
Volkswagen's sportscar unit Porsche AG said it had issued an $850 million ABS bond in the U.S., backed by leasing and financing contracts for Porsche, Bentley, Lamborghini and Bugatti cars, via its Porsche Financial Services subsidiary.
Separately, VW's truck unit MAN SE said it had won a major order in Brazil to deliver chassis and engines for 750 buses to the city of Salvador, as part of an order worth about 70 million euros ($89 million).
AIRBUS
No indication available
Airbus raised its 20-year forecast for jet demand on Wednesday, citing growth in emerging markets, with China on the brink of becoming the world's aviation powerhouse.
DUERR, DEUTSCHE BETEILIGUNGS AG
Duerr indicated unchanged
No indication for Deutsche Beteiligungs AG available
The automotive supplier is open to making further acquisitions and does not rule out buying Deutsche Beteiligungs AG's engineer Broetje eventually, its Chief Executive Ralf Dieter told Boersen-Zeitung in an interview published on Thursday.
HORNBACH HOLDING, HORNBACH-BAUMARKT
Hornbach Holding indicated 0.1 percent higher
Hornbach-Baumarkt indicated 0.2 percent higher
Q2 results from both companies due.
ANALYSTS' VIEWS
GEA GROUP - Barclays raises the stock to "overweight" from "equal weight", lifts target price to 40 euros from 36 euros
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones +0.9 pct, S&P 500 +0.8 pct, Nasdaq +1 pct at Wednesday's close.
Nikkei 1.3 pct at Thursday's close.
