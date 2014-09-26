BRIEF-AAR says CFO Timothy Romenesko to retire effective Dec 31, 2017
FRANKFURT/BERLIN, Sept 26 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.1 percent lower on Friday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0637 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:
GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA
German consumer morale fell for the second consecutive month as shoppers grew increasingly wary of the impact of international conflicts on Europe's largest economy, a survey showed.
Separately, August import prices were -0.1 pct m/m, -1.9 pct y/y. Were seen -0.2 pct m/m, -2.0 pct y/y.
KUKA
Indicated 1.4 percent lower
The industrial robots maker plans to buy Swiss logistics company Swisslog Holding for about 339 million Swiss francs ($358 million).
ADIDAS, PUMA
Adidas indicated 1 percent higher
Puma indicated 0.5 percent higher
Rival Nike, the world's largest sportswear maker, reported a better-than-expected quarterly profit as it gained market share in Europe and focused on higher-margin products such as Flyknit soccer boots.
INFINEON
Indicated 0.4 percent higher
U.S. memory chipmaker Micron posted fiscal fourth-quarter results and a revenue outlook that impressed Wall Street as signs of stabilisation in the personal computer industry supported demand for DRAM chips.
BAYER
Indicated 0.3 percent lower
Chief Executive Marijn Dekkers told Handelsblatt the drugmaker has no plans to divest its Bayer Crop Science division in coming years, predicting the agrochemical unit will in five years time still be part of the company.
LUFTHANSA
Indicated 0.1 percent higher
The airline's cargo arm is looking for several cooperation partners to cope with heightening competition from Gulf airlines, Deutsche Verkehrs-Zeitung reported, citing the division's new Chief Executive Peter Gerber.
HORNBACH HOLDING
Indicated 0.1 percent higher
The DIY chain will change the way how it parks its money at banks to avoid cost effects that negative interest rates are having on lenders, Finance Chief Roland Pelka told Stuttgarter Zeitung.
ALLIANZ
Indicated unchanged
The supervisory board of Allianz will meet on Oct. 2 to decide who will lead the company after Chief Executive Michael Diekmann's contract expires at the end of the year, Handelsblatt reported, adding that Diekmann's contract could be extended.
UMS
No indication available
The medical company said shareholders signed off on plans to sell its U.S. division.
WESTGRUND
No indication available
The company completed a capital increase worth 140 million euros and said all 40 million new shares were placed with new and existing investors at a price of 3.50 euros per share.
ANALYSTS' VIEWS
TELEFONICA DEUTSCHLAND - Citigroup raises to "buy" from "neutral"
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones -1.5 pct, S&P 500 -1.6 pct, Nasdaq -1.9 pct at Thursday's close.
Nikkei -0.9 pct at Friday's close.
IPO
Eastern German commercial property company TLG Immobilien, owned by U.S. investor Lone Star, plans an initial public offering (IPO) before the end of the year, it said in a statement on Friday.
