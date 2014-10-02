FRANKFURT Oct 2 The DAX top-30 index is expected to open 0.1 percent lower on Thursday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0607 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

ECB

The European Central Bank will present details on Thursday of a new asset-buying plan with which it hopes to revive the flagging euro zone economy and see off the spectre of deflation.

IPO

Shares in German e-commerce investment group Rocket Internet's are due to start trading on the Frankfurt stock exchange on Thursday. Shares were priced at 42.50 euros apiece, it said late Wednesday.

ALLIANZ

Indicated 0.1 percent higher

The German insurer, still smarting from the sudden resignation of Bill Gross, founder of its Pimco asset management unit, is expected to break its own age rules by extending the contract of Chief Executive Michael Diekmann on Thursday, investors said.

Separately, Pimco suffered a record $23.5 billion of withdrawals from its flagship Pimco Total Return Fund in September, with its largest daily outflow occurring on the day of Bill Gross's surprise resignation from the firm.

BAYER

Indicated 0.2 percent lower

The company said it successfully placed a $7 billion jumbo bond.

BMW

Indicated 0.1 percent higher

U.S. sales of BMW brand vehicles rose 8.6 percent in September, the carmaker said late Wednesday.

DAIMLER

Indicated 0.3 percent lower

Daimler said on Wednesday it will introduce 10 new hybrid vehicles by 2017, paving the way for fully electric driving.

Separately, Mercedes-Benz reported U.S. car sales up 10.6 percent in Sept.

DEUTSCHE TELEKOM

Indicated 0.3 percent lower

The German transport ministry has agreed to extend the contract of highway toll company Toll Collect, which is part-owned by Deutsche Telekom and Daimler, by three years and allow the company to retain more profits, German newspaper Koelner StadtAnzeiger reported on Thursday.

LUFTHANSA

Indicated 0.1 percent higher

Lufthansa has to take action to cut costs or else risk shrinking rather than growing its core business, German newspaper Sueddeutsche Zeitung quoted Karl-Ulrich Garnadt, the chief of the group's passenger airline business, as saying.

VOLKSWAGEN

Indicated 0.2 percent lower

The carmaker sold more than 7.5 million passenger cars and heavy trucks between January and September, and is on track for sales of 10 million this year, Chief Executive Martin Winterkorn said on Wednesday at the Paris auto show.

HOCHTIEF

Indicated 4.2 percent higher

The German building group controlled by Spain's ACS is close to the sale of its Formart real estate business, two sources familiar with the matter told Reuters on Wednesday.

Separately, the company announced plans to buy back about 6.9 million of its shares, or about 10 percent of its share capital.

GRENKELEASING

Indicated 0.3 percent lower

The IT leasing company said its new business rose almost 15 percent to 978.8 million euros ($1.2 billion) in the first nine months of 2014.

ANALYSTS' VIEWS

FRAPORT - Goldman Sachs removes the stock from its Pan-European Conviction Buy List, keeps its "buy" rating.

HUGO BOSS - Jefferies starts the stock with a "buy" rating and a price target of 115 euros.

RTL - UBS starts the stock with a "buy" rating.

VOSSLOH - Berenberg resumes with "buy" rating, target price of 75 euros.

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones -1.4 pct, S&P 500 -1.3 pct, Nasdaq -1.6 pct at Wednesday's close.

Nikkei -2.6 pct at Thursday's close.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

