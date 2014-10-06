FRANKFURT Oct 6 The DAX top-30 index .GDAXI is expected to open 1.4 percent higher on Monday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0605 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

SIEMENS

The industrial conglomerate expects low profit margins at its energy division in the next 2-3 years and could close some factories as a result, the head of the division told Boersen-Zeitung (Saturday).

Related news

MUNICH RE

Munich Re's Ergo unit is planning to hike its investments in infrastructure assets to about 2 billion euros from a current 250 million euros over the next couple of years, daily Tagesspiegel reported.

Related news

ALLIANZ

The head of unit Allianz Leben, Markus Faulhaber, told Tagesspiegel that he does not expect a surge in demand for life insurance policies ahead of the reduction of guaranteed returns to 1.25 percent from next year from a current 1.75 percent.

Related news

RHEINMETALL

An assessment due to be handed to the German Defense Ministry on Monday has found that contracts with Rheinmetall , which supplies Puma branded tanks, should be immediately and thoroughly probed, Sueddeutsche Zeitung reported (Saturday).

Related news

AIRBUS

Chief Executive Tom Enders told Welt am Sonntag that a consolidation of the European defense industry - which defense is suffering from shrinking military budgets - is overdue.

Related news

TAKKT

Shareholder Haniel would be willing to contribute fresh equity in the event that Takkt wants to do a large acquisition, Haniel CFO Florian Funck told Boersen-Zeitung (Saturday).

Related news

WACKER NEUSON

The construction equipment maker is on the lookout for acquisitions and potential alliance partners, Chief Executive Cem Peksaglam told Welt am Sonntag, adding that he expects group sales to double to 1.2 billion euros within five years.

Related news

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones up 1.24 pct, S&P 500 up 1.12 pct, Nasdaq up 1.03 pct at Friday's close.

Nikkei up 1.3 pct.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

German August industrial orders posted their biggest drop in August since the height of the global financial crisis in 2009 due to the subdued euro zone economy and uncertainty caused by crises abroad. Contracts plunged by 5.7 percent on the month, undershooting the consensus forecast for a 2.5 percent drop.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

DIARIES

REUTERS TOP NEWS (Reporting by Arno Schuetze and Thomas Atkins)