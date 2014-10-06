FRANKFURT Oct 6 The DAX top-30 index .GDAXI is
expected to open 1.4 percent higher on Monday, according to
premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0605 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German
stocks:
SIEMENS
The industrial conglomerate expects low profit margins at
its energy division in the next 2-3 years and could close some
factories as a result, the head of the division told
Boersen-Zeitung (Saturday).
MUNICH RE
Munich Re's Ergo unit is planning to hike its
investments in infrastructure assets to about 2 billion euros
from a current 250 million euros over the next couple of years,
daily Tagesspiegel reported.
ALLIANZ
The head of unit Allianz Leben, Markus Faulhaber, told
Tagesspiegel that he does not expect a surge in demand for life
insurance policies ahead of the reduction of guaranteed returns
to 1.25 percent from next year from a current 1.75 percent.
RHEINMETALL
An assessment due to be handed to the German Defense
Ministry on Monday has found that contracts with Rheinmetall
, which supplies Puma branded tanks, should be
immediately and thoroughly probed, Sueddeutsche Zeitung reported
(Saturday).
AIRBUS
Chief Executive Tom Enders told Welt am Sonntag that a
consolidation of the European defense industry - which defense
is suffering from shrinking military budgets - is overdue.
TAKKT
Shareholder Haniel would be willing to contribute
fresh equity in the event that Takkt wants to do a large
acquisition, Haniel CFO Florian Funck told Boersen-Zeitung
(Saturday).
WACKER NEUSON
The construction equipment maker is on the lookout for
acquisitions and potential alliance partners, Chief Executive
Cem Peksaglam told Welt am Sonntag, adding that he expects group
sales to double to 1.2 billion euros within five years.
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones up 1.24 pct, S&P 500 up 1.12 pct,
Nasdaq up 1.03 pct at Friday's close.
Nikkei up 1.3 pct.
GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA
German August industrial orders posted their biggest drop in
August since the height of the global financial crisis in 2009
due to the subdued euro zone economy and uncertainty caused by
crises abroad. Contracts plunged by 5.7 percent on the month,
undershooting the consensus forecast for a 2.5 percent drop.
(Reporting by Arno Schuetze and Thomas Atkins)