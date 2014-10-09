FRANKFURT Oct 9 The DAX top-30 index
is expected to open 1 percent higher on Thursday, according to
premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0610 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German
stocks:
GLOBAL ECONOMY
Minutes of the U.S. Federal Reserve's last policy meeting
show officials are struggling with how to come to grips with the
dual threats of a stronger dollar and a global slowdown.
Related news
LUFTHANSA
Indicated 1.1 percent higher
Second day of two-day strike by pilots at Lufthansa Cargo.
The company has said it would operate all scheduled flights
despite the planned strike.
Related news
GERRESHEIMER
Indicated 1.6 percent lower
The drugs packaging firm expects organic sales growth of 1
to 3 percent at constant currencies for fiscal 2015 according to
its initial indications, it said during a presentation late on
Wednesday.
Related news
SUEDZUCKER
Indicated 1.3 percent higher
The sugar producer warned on Thursday that it had become
more challenging to reach its full-year profit target as the
European sugar and ethanol markets continued to deteriorate,
causing a drop in quarterly profits.
Related news
ANNUAL GENERAL MEETINGS
KABEL DEUTSCHLAND - no dividend proposed
ANALYSTS' VIEWS
BMW - JP Morgan raises its recommendation on the
stock to "overweight" from "neutral", lifts its price target to
105 euros from 90 euros.
GERRESHEIMER - JP Morgan cuts the stock to
"neutral" from "overweight", cuts its price target to 49 euros
from 59 euros.
K+S - Citigroup cuts the stock to "sell" from
"neutral", cuts its price target to 19 euros from 24 euros.
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones +1.6 pct, S&P 500 +1.8 pct, Nasdaq
+1.9 pct at Wednesday's close.
Nikkei -0.8 pct at Thursday's close.
GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA
Germany exports slumped by 5.8 percent in August, their
biggest fall since the height of the global financial crisis in
January 2009, in yet another sign that Europe's largest economy
is faltering amid broader euro zone weakness and crises abroad.
A group of leading economic institutes is expected to slash
its forecast for German economic growth to 1.3 percent for this
year and 1.2 percent for next on Thursday, sources told Reuters
on Wednesday.
EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH
DIARIES
REUTERS TOP NEWS
($1 = 0.7903 euro)
(Reporting by Victoria Bryan and Maria Sheahan)