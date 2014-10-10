FRANKFURT Oct 10 The DAX top-30 index
is expected to open 0.8 percent lower on Friday, according to
premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0604 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German
stocks:
ALLIANZ
Indicated 1.1 percent lower
The Pimco Total Return Fund, the world's largest bond fund
whose long-time manager Bill Gross stunningly departed on Sept.
26, ended September with a slight reduction in U.S.
government-related holdings and an increase in emerging markets
investments.
DEUTSCHE BANK
Indicated 1.3 percent lower
Deutsche Bank's Swiss unit is working with U.S. officials as
part of a crackdown on wealthy Americans evading taxes through
hidden offshore accounts, a spokeswoman for the bank said on
Thursday.
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM
Indicated 1.2 percent lower
Deutsche Telekom and China Mobile will sign a deal
on Friday to create a platform for so-called connected cars in
China, a Deutsche Telekom spokesman said on Thursday.
E.ON, RWE
E.ON indicated 1.3 percent lower
RWE indicated 1.1 percent lower
Britain, Germany and the Netherlands have asked prospective
buyers for their jointly-owned nuclear fuel enrichment firm
Urenco to submit indicative bids by year-end, sources
familiar with the process said.
AUTOS
BMW indicated 1.2 percent lower
Daimler indicated 1.2 percent lower
Volkswagen indicated 0.8 percent lower
Capacity utilisation in Germany's automotive sector is still
high and U.S. and Chinese demand for premium cars is healthy,
autos association VDA's President Matthias Wissmann told
Stuttgarter Zeitung in an interview. But he said automakers were
concerned about crises in Ukraine and the Middle East.
LUFTHANSA
Indicated 0.8 percent lower
September traffic figures due at 1100 GMT.
LEG IMMOBILIEN, DEUTSCHE ANNINGTON
LEG Immobilien down 0.4 percent in Frankfurt
Deutsche Annington down 2.1 percent in Frankfurt
German real estate company LEG Immobilien said on Thursday
it had raised 205 million euros ($260 million) with the
placement of 4.1 million new shares after buying 9,600
residential units from Deutsche Annington.
BORUSSIA DORTMUND, PUMA
BVB down 0.3 percent in Frankfurt
Puma indicated 1.8 percent lower
Borussia Dortmund will ask shareholders to elect Puma Chief
Executive Bjoern Gulden to its supervisory board at its annual
general meeting on Nov. 24, according to the AGM invitation
published on BVB's website on Friday. A source had flagged the
move to Reuters on Thursday.
AIR BERLIN
Indicated 0.1 percent lower
Germany's aviation authority has denied approval of
code-shares between Air Berlin and Etihad on 34 routes this
winter, daily Handelsblatt reported, citing company and
regulator sources.
ANALYSTS' VIEWS
FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE - BofA Merrill raises the
stock to "buy" from "neutral", lifts its price target to 64
euros from 55.50 euros.
GERRESHEIMER - HSBC cuts the stock to "neutral"
from "overweight", lowers its price target to 49 euros from 60
euros.
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones -2 pct, S&P 500 -2.1 pct, Nasdaq
-2 pct at Thursday's close.
Nikkei -1.2 pct at Friday's close.
GLOBAL ECONOMY
Germany will keep warning about the dangers of short-term
fiscal stimulus at talks on the global economy in Washington
although risks to growth are on the downside, Bundesbank
President Jens Weidmann said on Thursday.
EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH
($1 = 0.7874 euro)
(Reporting by Harro ten Wolde and Maria Sheahan)