FRANKFURT Oct 15 The DAX top-30 index
is expected to open 0.2 percent higher on Wednesday, according
to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0615 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German
stocks:
AIRBUS
Indicated 0.2 percent lower in early Frankfurt trade
Airbus is seriously considering building new
helicopter programmes in France rather than Germany in the
future due to a restrictive export policy in Europe's largest
economy, the chief executive of the group told Reuters.
METRO
Indicated unchanged
The electronics chain Media-Saturn plans to open fewer shops
in the future and instead to expand its online business. "We
slow down, because we are well represented everywhere," Pieter
Haas, head of Media-Saturn-Holding, told Sueddeutsche Zeitung.
He still sees opportunities to grow in Russia, in Turkey and in
selected locations in Germany.
PROSIEBENSAT.1
Indicated 4.1 percent higher
The broadcaster said on Wednesday it would reach its 2015
revenue growth target earlier as its digital unit was performing
much better than expected.
RHOEN KLINIKUM
Indicated 1.4 percent higher
The hospital operator said on Tuesday that it plans to
repurchase up to 65.8 million shares outside the stock exchange
and to offer a price of 25.18 euros per share.
MORPHOSYS
Indicated 0.5 percent higher
The biotech company said on Wednesday that it bought
Lanthipeptide Technology from Dutch Lanthio Pharma. No financial
details were disclosed.
TLG IMMOBILIEN
The German property company announced plans to list on the
Frankfurt stock exchange on Oct. 24 despite a slump in European
markets, hoping to raise about 450 million euros ($570 million).
DEUTSCHE BAHN
Germany's train divers' union GDL will hold another
nationwide strike on Wednesday, the latest step in its drawn out
pay dispute with state-owned rail operator Deutsche Bahn.
ANALYSTS' VIEWS
K+S - Barclays raises to "overweight" from "equal
weight", cuts price target to 26 euros from 28 euros
LINDE - Credit Suisse raises to "neutral" from
"underperform"
LUFTHANSA - Cantor reinstates coverage with "hold"
LEONI - Exane BNP Paribas raises to "neutral"
from "underperform"
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones -0.04 pct, S&P 500 +0.2 pct, Nasdaq
+0.3 pct at Tuesday's close.
Nikkei +0.9 pct at Wednesday's close.
GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA
Germany's consumer price inflation for September was
confirmed as unchanged month-on-month and up 0.8 percent
year-on-year, the Federal Statistics Office said on Wednesday.
EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH
(Reporting by Emma Thomasson and Kirsti Knolle)