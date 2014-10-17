FRANKFURT/BERLIN Oct 17 The DAX top-30 index is expected to open 0.1 percent lower on Friday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 06:25 GMT. The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

BANKS

The prospects of HSH Nordbank, IKB, Muenchener Hyp and another German bank to pass the European Central Bank's stress test are uncertain, daily Handelsblatt said on Friday.

AUTOS,,

BMW indicated unchanged

Daimler indicated 0.4 percent higher

Volkswagen indicated 0.3 percent higher

Car sales in Europe rose 6.1 percent in September, helped by strong demand in the region's top markets of Germany, Britain and France, data from the Association of European Carmakers (ACEA) showed.

AIRBUS

Indicated 0.4 percent lower in early Frankfurt trade

Airbus said on Friday that it will adjust its A330 production rate to nine a month from ten a month as part of the transition towards the A330neo production.

TAG IMMOBILIEN

Indicated 0.5 percent higher

The real estate firm said on Thursday that the purchase price for its share buy-back programme is 9.30 euros per share.

AIR BERLIN

No indication available

The airline said on Thursday German authorities have approved codeshare flights with Etihad for its winter schedule after a decision announced a week ago to block the connections.

DF DEUTSCHE FORFAIT

No indication available

The company said on Thursday it was removed from the sanctions list of a U.S. government agency where it was included in early 2014 for alleged violations of sanctions against Iran.

ANALYSTS' VIEWS

ADIDAS - BofA Merrill cuts to "underperform" from "neutral", cuts price objective to 49 euros from 60 euros

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones -0.15 pct, S&P 500 +0.01 pct, Nasdaq +0.05 pct at Thursday's close.

Nikkei -1.4 pct at Friday's close.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

DIARIES

REUTERS TOP NEWS (Reporting by Andreas Cremer and Kirsti Knolle)