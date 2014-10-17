UPDATE 3-Honeywell profit beats; shares hit record high
* Shares hit record high at $128.30 (Adds details from CFO interview; Updates shares)
FRANKFURT/BERLIN Oct 17 The DAX top-30 index is expected to open 0.1 percent lower on Friday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 06:25 GMT. The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:
BANKS
The prospects of HSH Nordbank, IKB, Muenchener Hyp and another German bank to pass the European Central Bank's stress test are uncertain, daily Handelsblatt said on Friday.
Related news
AUTOS,,
BMW indicated unchanged
Daimler indicated 0.4 percent higher
Volkswagen indicated 0.3 percent higher
Car sales in Europe rose 6.1 percent in September, helped by strong demand in the region's top markets of Germany, Britain and France, data from the Association of European Carmakers (ACEA) showed.
Related news
AIRBUS
Indicated 0.4 percent lower in early Frankfurt trade
Airbus said on Friday that it will adjust its A330 production rate to nine a month from ten a month as part of the transition towards the A330neo production.
Related news
TAG IMMOBILIEN
Indicated 0.5 percent higher
The real estate firm said on Thursday that the purchase price for its share buy-back programme is 9.30 euros per share.
Related news
AIR BERLIN
No indication available
The airline said on Thursday German authorities have approved codeshare flights with Etihad for its winter schedule after a decision announced a week ago to block the connections.
Related news
DF DEUTSCHE FORFAIT
No indication available
The company said on Thursday it was removed from the sanctions list of a U.S. government agency where it was included in early 2014 for alleged violations of sanctions against Iran.
Related news
ANALYSTS' VIEWS
ADIDAS - BofA Merrill cuts to "underperform" from "neutral", cuts price objective to 49 euros from 60 euros
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones -0.15 pct, S&P 500 +0.01 pct, Nasdaq +0.05 pct at Thursday's close.
Nikkei -1.4 pct at Friday's close.
EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH
DIARIES
REUTERS TOP NEWS (Reporting by Andreas Cremer and Kirsti Knolle)
* Shares hit record high at $128.30 (Adds details from CFO interview; Updates shares)
NEW YORK, April 21 Starbucks baristas have taken to social media to complain about the coffee chain's entry into the latest food craze: Unicorn Frappuccino.