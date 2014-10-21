BERLIN/FRANKFURT Oct 21 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.1 percent lower on Tuesday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0618 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

GLOBAL ECONOMY

China's economic growth slowed in the third quarter to its weakest since the 2008/09 global financial crisis as a slumping property market dragged on manufacturing and investment, adding to concerns about flagging global growth.

DAIMLER

Indicated 0.2 percent higher

The car and truck maker is in advanced talks to take a 25 percent stake in Italian motorcycle manufacturer MV Agusta IPO-MVAG.MI, German daily Sueddeutsche Zeitung reported on Tuesday, citing financial sources in Milan.

LUFTHANSA

Indicated 0.3 percent higher

Pilots' union Vereinigung Cockpit continues strike action into a second day, this time affecting long-haul flights as well as short-haul flights. Lufthansa has cancelled over 1,500 flights during the stoppage, which began at 1100 GMT on Monday and runs until 2159 GMT on Tuesday.

A board member of the union said early on Tuesday he explicitly did not rule out further strikes this week.

AURUBIS

Indicated 0.2 percent lower

Higher mine output may not lead to a surplus in the market for refined copper cathodes next year, as smelters are experiencing a bottleneck of raw material, Europe's biggest copper smelter Aurubis said on Monday.

SKY DEUTSCHLAND

Indicated 0.7 percent lower

The pay-TV company's free float is being lowered to 33.1 percent from 45.2 percent, effective Oct. 23, German stock exchange operator Deutsche Boerse said late on Monday.

SARTORIUS

Indicated 1 percent higher

The lab equipment maker said it still expected to post a full year margin on core profit of 19.5 to 20 percent after the figure for the first nine months of the year widened to 19.6 from 19.2 percent.

DEUTZ

Indicated 6.6 percent lower

The diesel engine maker scrapped its 2014 outlook, citing unexpected costs in connection with warranties and goodwill for engines manufactured in 2011.

TOM TAILOR

Indicated 3.8 percent higher

The clothing retailer reported a 20.7 percent gain in recurring earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) in the first nine months of the year to 56.9 million euros ($72.9 million).

VILLEROY & BOCH

Indicated 0.9 percent higher

The homeware firm said it still expected its 2014 operating profit to improve by more than 5 percent this year, after its profit rose 10.5 percent to 20 million euros in the first nine months of the year.

ZOOPLUS

Indicated 1.6 percent higher

The online pet supplies retailer reported a 36 percent jump in third-quarter sales to 146.2 million euros and said it was very optimistic to reach 2014 sales of at least 530 million euros.

ANALYSTS' VIEWS

STADA - Barclays raises the stock to "equal weight", lifts its price target to 28.40 euros.

DAB BANK - HSBC cuts to "underweight" from "neutral", raises target price to 4.78 euros from 4.25 euros.

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones +0.1 pct, S&P 500 +0.9 pct, Nasdaq +1.4 pct at Monday's close.

Nikkei -2 pct at Tuesday's close.

BOEHRINGER INGELHEIM

The privately held German drugmaker is among the suitors for Omega Pharma NV, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

DIARIES

REUTERS TOP NEWS (1 US dollar = 0.7800 euro) (Reporting by Victoria Bryan and Maria Sheahan)