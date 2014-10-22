CORRECTED-UPDATE 2-Emirates reduces flights on five U.S. routes as restrictions hit demand
* Trump's executive orders deterred some Middle East travellers
FRANKFURT Oct 22 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.6 percent higher on Wednesday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0811 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:
ALLIANZ
Indicated up 0.5 pct
Ford Motor Co said on Tuesday the company will drop the Pimco Total Return Fund from its 401k plan as a result of the sudden departure of Bill Gross.
Related news
DAIMLER
Indicated up 1.2 pct
The carmaker booked a $780 million windfall from selling its 4 percent stake in electric car maker Tesla Motors, saying it would continue to cooperate with Tesla.
Related news
DEUTSCHE BANK, COMMERZBANK
Deutsche Bank indicated up 0.8 pct
Commerzbank indicated 0.8 pct
The ECB will apply specially high supervisory standards on Deutsche Bank, Commerzank, LBBW, Helaba, DZ Bank, Nord/LB and DekaBank, Boersen-Zeitung reported, by placing these seven banks in a group of top 30 euro zone banks. The paper did not name souces.
LUFTHANSA
Indicated up 0.5 pct
To sell IT infrastructure division, sees 240 million euro hit to pre-tax results.
Separately, the pilots' strike ended at midnight. Lufthansa will offer almost all of its flights on Wednesday.
Related news
SIEMENS
Indicated up 1 pct
German engineering group Siemens is in advanced talks to sell its hearing-aids business for more than 2 billion euros ($2.5 billion), with private equity firm EQT the frontrunner, two people familiar with the matter said.
Related news
BASTEI LUEBBE
To buy back shares.
Related news
METRO
Indicated up 0.7 pct
The retailer issued a 7-year bond worth 500 million euros($637 million ) in the corporate Eurobond market to refinance a bond due in March 2015.
Related news
RHEINMETALL
Indicated up 1.1 pct
German court backed a government move to halt planned exports to Russia of combat simulation equipment made by defence firm Rheinmetall, confirming an earlier ruling by lower court.
Related news
STRATEC BIOMEDICAL
Indicated up 2.3 pct
Reports quarterly results, sees substantial 2014 sales growth and EBIT margin improvement vs 2013.
Related news
ULTRASONIC
Germany-listed Chinese shoemaker Ultrasonic AG's chief financial officer will step down on Oct. 27 due to a lack of progress in recovering missing corporate funds, the company said on Tuesday.
Related news
ANALYSTS' VIEWS
KLOECKNER & CO - Jefferies cuts to "hold", price target 10 euros
ALLIANZ - Goldman Sachs cuts target price to 148 euros from 155 euros, rating "buy"
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones up 1.3 pct, S&P 500 up 2 pct, Nasdaq up 2.4 pct at Tuesday's close.
Nikkei up 2.35 pct at 0507 GMT.
EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH
DIARIES
REUTERS TOP NEWS (1 US dollar = 0.7853 euro) (Reporting by Ludwig Burger, Harro ten Wolde and Thomas Atkins)
* Trump's executive orders deterred some Middle East travellers
SAN FRANCISCO, April 19 Amazon.com Inc's chief technology officer is working toward a day when people can control almost any piece of software with their voice.