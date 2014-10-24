FRANKFURT/BERLIN Oct 24 The DAX top-30 index
looked set to open 0.4 percent lower on Friday,
according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at
0615 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German
stocks:
BANKS
Deutsche Bank indicated 0.1 percent lower
Commerzbank indicated 0.1 percent lower
Germany's financial watchdog expects there to be some
"bumps" ahead of Sunday's publication of results of the European
Central Bank's stress tests on the euro zone's 130 biggest
lenders, Bafin President Elke Koenig told a German newspaper.
BASF
Indicated 2.5 percent lower
The world's largest chemicals company cut its 2015 forecast
for earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and
amortisation (EBITDA) to 10-12 billion euros, down from the 14
billion euros it had previously projected.
RHOEN KLINIKUM
Indicated 0.1 percent lower
The hospital operator said on Thursday its share buyback
programme had so far been accepted by shareholders holding about
6.35 percent of its basic capital.
ALSTRIA OFFICE REIT AG
Indicated 0.1 percent higher
The company said on Thursday it sold office property in
Hamburg for 15.5 million euros.
PUMA
Indicated 1.1 percent higher
The sportswear brand enjoyed its best quarter in several
years with comparable sales growth of 6.2 percent, owner Kering
said on Thursday.
TLG IMMOBILIEN
First day of trading on the Frankfurt stock exchange. The
property company said late on Thursday it set the offer price
for its initial public offering at 10.75 euros apiece, the low
end of a previously set price range, giving the company a market
capitalisation of 659 million euros.
ANALYSTS' VIEWS
FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE - Berenberg raises the
stock to "buy" from "hold", lifts its price target to 70 euros
from 56 euros.
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones +1.3 pct, S&P 500 +1.2 pct, Nasdaq
+1.6 pct at Thursday's close.
Nikkei +1 pct at Friday's close.
GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA
German consumer morale picked up heading into November after
slight declines in the previous two months, suggesting consumers
feel confident about their own incomes and are willing to spend
even though Germany's economy is slowing.
EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH
($1 = 0.7924 euro)
(Reporting by Andreas Cremer and Maria Sheahan)