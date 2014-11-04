FRANKFURT Nov 4 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open unchanged on Tuesday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0709 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

AUTOS

BMW indicated 0.8 percent higher

Daimler indicated 0.2 percent higher

Volkswagen indicated 0.2 percent higher

The luxury carmaker said its third-quarter operating profit rose 17 percent, ahead of forecasts.

Also, carmakers published October U.S. vehicle sales. BMW brand sales were up 11 percent at 30,602 cars, Volkswagen up 7.8 percent at 30,313 vehicles, Audi up 16.5 percent at 15,150 and Mercedes-Benz down 4.9 percent at 28,593. Porsche's North America sales were up 11.2 percent at 3,667 vehicles.

ALLIANZ

Indicated 0.2 percent higher

In its effort to rebuild its leadership team after the departure of Bill Gross, Pacific Investment Management Co said on Monday it rehired Marc Seidner as chief investment officer of non-traditional strategies.

CONTINENTAL

Indicated 0.7 percent lower

The car parts and tyre maker said its profit margin could slightly beat targets this year as core European auto markets keep growing.

FRESENIUS SE

Indicated 1.3 percent higher

The healthcare group said third-quarter adjusted net income edged up 4 percent as additional earnings from the purchase of new hospitals were tempered by higher borrowing costs.

FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE

Indicated 0.4 percent higher

The world's largest kidney dialysis provider said third-quarter net income eased by 1 percent as the effect of U.S. healthcare budget cuts slightly outweighed lower costs and a recent acquisition in the United States.

SIEMENS

Indicated 0.1 percent higher

The engineering group will take writedowns that may run into the hundreds of millions of euros at its wind-turbines business, the Sueddeutsche Zeitung reported on Tuesday.

HUGO BOSS

Down 5.8 percent in early Frankfurt trade

The fashion house trimmed its 2014 sales and profit outlook on Tuesday due to the slowing European economy even as it reported third-quarter sales rose faster than expected.

METRO

Indicated 0.2 percent higher

Metro's consumer electronics business aims to grow annual sales at its online retailer Redcoon to 1 billion euros, daily Handelsblatt cited Peter Haas, deputy chief executive of Media-Saturn, Metro's consumer electronics business, as saying.

PFEIFFER VACUUM

Indicated 1.1 percent lower

The vacuum pump maker said on Tuesday its chief financial officer would quit as it reported third-quarter earnings that tumbled by a quarter.

ALSTRIA OFFICE

Indicated 0.3 percent lower

The property firm reported late on Monday a 10 percent gain in nine-month funds from operations (FFO) to 37.9 million euros and affirmed its guidance for full-year FFO of 47 million.

BRAAS MONIER

Indicated 3.2 percent higher

The roofing company reported its third-quarter operating EBITDA eased by 2.9 percent to 67.4 million euros but said it expected full-year core profit to be up more than 20 percent year-on-year.

DO DEUTSCHE OFFICE

Down 2.2 percent in early Frankfurt trade

The property firm affirmed its 2014 forecast for funds from operations of 44-46 million euros after its nine-month FFO rose 11 percent to 34.1 million.

ZOOPLUS

Indicated 4.3 percent higher

The online pet supplies retailer raised its 2014 sales forecast to 550 mllion euros from 530 million and its pretax profit aim to 8 million from 6 million, citing a continuation of strong nine-month business into October.

ANALYSTS' VIEWS

WINCOR NIXDORF - UBS cuts the stock to "neutral" from "buy", cuts its price target to 39 euros from 52 euros.

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones -0.18 pct, S&P 500 -0.08 pct, Nasdaq +0.05 pct at Monday's close.

Nikkei +2.7 pct at Tuesday's close.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

DIARIES

REUTERS TOP NEWS ($1 = 0.8003 euro) (Reporting by Kirsti Knolle, Maria Sheahan and Christoph Steitz)