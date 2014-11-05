BERLIN/FRANKFURT Nov 5 The DAX top-30 index
looked set to open 0.9 percent higher on Wednesday,
according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at
0708 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German
stocks:
ALLIANZ
Indicated 0.7 percent higher
The Pimco Total Return Exchange-Traded Fund posted its
second straight month of outflows in October, totalling $437
million compared with $631 million outflow in September,
according to Morningstar data on Tuesday.
SIEMENS
Indicated 0.6 percent higher
The engineering group's supervisory board is due to hold a
meeting on Wednesday at which it is expected to sign off on a 2
billion-euro ($2.5 billion) sale of its hearing-aids business to
private equity firm EQT and take its first major step to
separate its giant healthcare unit from the rest of the company
as a precursor to a possible sale or spin-off.
AXEL SPRINGER
Indicated 0.5 percent lower
The publisher said on Wednesday its third-quarter core
profit rose 2 percent as its push into digital publishing paid
off.
BRENNTAG
No indication available
The chemicals distributor on Wednesday posted a 3.2 percent
gain in quarterly core earnings, slightly better than expected,
driven by growth in Europe and North America.
ELRINGKLINGER
Indicated 3 percent higher
The automotive supplier reported a 7.6 percent gain in
third-quarter earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) and
affirmed its forecast for 2014 EBIT to rise to 160-165 million.
HANNOVER RE
Indicated 1.4 percent higher
The reinsurer's net profit rose by a forecast-beating 21
percent to 251 million euros ($315 million) in the third
quarter, as premium and investment income growth exceeded
expectations.
KION
No indication available
The forklift truck maker said third-quarter orders rose 9
percent, lifted by strong demand from China and for electric
forklift trucks.
KUKA
Indicated 1.7 percent higher
The industrial robot maker reported a 22 percent rise in
quarterly operating profit, beating estimates, partly thanks to
demand from the automotive sectors in Europe, China and the
United States.
NORMA
No indication available
The auto parts maker confirmed its performance guidance for
2014 after posting an 8.5 percent rise in adjusted EBITA in the
first nine months to 92.3 million euros on the back of a 7.4
percent rise in sales to 518.5 million euros.
KONTRON
Indicated 3.7 percent higher
The embedded computer manufacturer posted an unexpected
adjusted EBIT loss of 1.8 million euros, compared with consensus
for a 3 million euro profit, but affirmed its 2014 outlook.
DELTICOM
Indicated 2.8 percent lower
The tyre retailer lowered its sales and profit guidance for
2014 after warm weather in March and the autumn affected
customer purchasing patterns.
PAION
Down 11 pct in early Frankfurt trade
The specialty pharmaceuticals company said its Japanese
partner Ono Pharmaceutical has decided not to file for
regulatory approval of anaesthetic Remimazolam, in a fresh
setback in the development of the drug.
ANALYSTS' VIEWS
RHOEN-KLINIKUM - Berenberg cuts the stock to
"hold" from "buy", lowers its target price to 24.50 euros from
26.50 euros.
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones +0.1 pct, S&P 500 -0.3 pct, Nasdaq
-0.3 pct at Tuesday's close.
Nikkei +0.4 pct at Wednesday's close.
GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA
German October Markit Services PMI due at 0855 GMT. Seen
unchanged at 54.8.
EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH
DIARIES
REUTERS TOP NEWS
($1 = 0.7994 euro)
(Reporting by Victoria Bryan and Maria Sheahan)