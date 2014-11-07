FRANKFURT Nov 7 The DAX top-30 index
looked set to open 0.5 percent higher on Friday, according to
premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0722 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German
stocks:
ALLIANZ
Indicated 3.2 percent higher
Allianz raised its dividend payout ratio to 50 percent from
40 percent and promised to keep the cash flowing after unveiling
quarterly net profit that jumped 11 percent to 1.6 billion
euros, beating the 1.54 billion euros average in the Reuters
poll. Story: Poll:
PUMA
Indicated 0.2 percent higher
The spotswear firm raised its 2014 sales forecast, saying it
now saw a low single-digit increase in currency adjusted net
sales, after reporting third-quarter results that were broadly
in line with consensus.
FRESENIUS
Indicated unchanged
The diversified healthcare group said on Thursday said
Fresenius Kabi and its Russian partners Sistema JSFC and Zenitco
Finance Management LLC have agreed to terminate their joint
venture agreement due to changing political circumstances in the
region.
SIEMENS
Indicated 0.6 percent higher
Mexico has revoked a contract for a multi-billion dollar
high-speed passenger rail link from a Chinese-led consortium
after its uncontested bid stirred complaints. Siemens and
Bombardier had earlier expressed interest in the
contract.
FREENET
Indicated 3 percent higher
The German telecom provider's third-quarter earnings before
interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation rose 4 percent to
96.3 million euros, beating expectations of 93.2 million euros
from a Reuters poll:
RHOEN-KLINIKUM
Indicated unchanged
Rhoen-Klinikum reported on Friday its quarterly operating
profit dropped by almost half after the German hospitals chain
sold most of its facilities to Fresenius SE.
MORPHOSYS
Indicated 1.6 percent higher
The biotech company posted a nine-month loss from continuing
operations of 2 million euros. The group recently raised its
2014 earnings forecast, citing a milestone payment from Janssen
Biotech as well as a partial shift of development costs to 2015.
HELLA
No indication available
Hella, a German manufacturer of auto headlights and
electronics, priced its initial public offering at 26.50 euros
per share, raising 133 million euros for the selling family
shareholders, the company said on Thursday.
ANALYSTS' VIEWS
MUNICH RE - S&P Capital IQ raises the stock to
"buy" from "hold"
DEUTSCHE POST DHL - Goldman Sachs resumes
coverage with "neutral" and a price target of 25 euros.
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones +0.4 pct, S&P 500 +0.4 pct, Nasdaq
+0.4 pct at Thursday's close.
Nikkei +0.5 pct at Friday's close.
GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA
German industrial output rose 1.4 percent in September from
the previous month, after posting an upwardly revised 3.1
percent drop in August, Economy Ministry data showed on Friday.
Germany exports surged 5.5 percent in September, rebounding
from a steep fall in August, and imports pushed up 5.4 percent,
helping ease concerns about the extent of a slowdown in Europe's
largest economy.
EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH
(Reporting by Edward Taylor, Thomas Atkins and Maria Sheahan)