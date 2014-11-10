FRANKFURT Nov 10 The DAX top-30 index
looked set to open 0.1 percent lower on Monday, according to
premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0724 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German
stocks:
ALLIANZ
Indicated 0.8 percent higher
Pimco has created a 225 million-euro ($279.75 mln) award
program to retain top talent after the surprise departure of
co-founder and Chief Investment Officer Bill Gross, Allianz SE
said on Friday. [ID: nL1N0SX2D3]
DEUTSCHE BANK
Indicated 0.1 percent higher
Co-head of corporate banking and securities, and head of
corporate finance, Robert Rankin is set to join Australia-based
investment holding company Consolidated Press Holdings Ltd as
chief executive in January 2015.
SIEMENS
Indicated 0.6 percent lower
Siemens has agreed to keep its healthcare unit as a "part of
its long-term, strategic core portfolio" and must strive for
majority ownership even if the unit is listed on the stock
market, according to trade union IG Metall.
VOLKSWAGEN
Indicated 0.2 percent higher
Volkswagen's Italian supercar maker Lamborghini has more
than 3,000 orders for its Huracan model, more than for any other
model until now, Lamborghini CEO Stephan Winkelmann told
Handelsblatt. He said revenues this year would rise more than 20
percent, as would the number of cars delivered.
BILFINGER
Indicated 0.3 percent higher
Bilfinger will jettison board member Joachim Enenkel shortly
after Eckhard Cordes joins the supervisory board in the coming
weeks, WirtschaftsWoche reported on Saturday. Bilfinger was not
available to comment.
KABEL DEUTSCHLAND
Indicated 0.6 percent higher
The cable operator reported a 4.9 percent gain in
second-quarter earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and
amortisation (EBITDA) to 244 million euros.
Separately, the Financial Times reported that Elliott has
claimed that Vodafone may have to pay out 8 billion
euros in compensation for undervaluing its stake in Kabel
Deutschland.
SKY DEUTSCHLAND
Indicated 0.1 percent higher
Exchange operator Deutsche Boerse said late on Friday that
it was decreasing the pay-TV company's free float to 12.55
percent from 33.12 percent, effective Nov. 12, due to the
takeover by BSkyB.
WINCOR NIXDORF
Indicated 0.2 percent higher
Q4 results due. The ATM maker's earnings before interest,
tax and amortisation (EBITA) are seen up 57 percent at 62.7
million euros. Poll:
QSC
Indicated 3.1 percent higher
The internet service company reported third-quarter EBITDA
fell by more than half to 8.8 million euros and affirmed its
2014 forecasts, which it had cut for a second time in just over
two months in October.
TELEFONICA DEUTSCHLAND
Up 0.2 percent in early Frankfurt trade
The telecoms operator reported a 15-percent drop in
quarterly core earnings as it increased spending on marketing to
lure subscribers in a highly competitive German mobile phone
market.
BIOTEST
Indicated 2.7 percent higher
The company said preliminary data of its Phase III study of
Civacir showed prevention of re-infection with hepatitis C after
a liver transplant.
CAT OIL
Indicated 2.7 percent higher
Joma Industrial Source Corp, the British Virgin
Islands-based takeover vehicle of oil industry veteran Maurice
Dijols, will offer 15.23 euros per share for CAT Oil, it said on
Friday.
ZOOPLUS
Indicated 0.4 percent higher
The online pet supply firm aims to lift its pretax margin to
5 percent by 2020 across the group. Only the German division has
reached that level of profitability now while the margin is 0.9
percent elsewhere, newspaper Boersen-Zeitung said on Saturday.
AIR BERLIN
No indication available
Future CEO Stefan Pichler, who takes office on Feb. 1, will
review strategy and preserve as many jobs as possible and will
aim for a corporate culture that sees "clear responsibility for
results at every level", magazine Spiegel reported on Sunday.
ANALYSTS' VIEWS
ZALANDO - Goldman Sachs starts the stock with a
"buy" recommendation and a 24.20 euro price target. Jefferies
starts it with "buy" and a 21.50 euro target, Morgan Stanley
with "overweight" and a 21.30 euro target. Stifel starts Zalando
with "hold".
IPO
Ferratum Oyj which specialises in consumer lending via
mobile phones, is planning to float its shares on the Frankfurt
stock exchange via a public share offer, the company said on
Friday.
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones +0.1 pct, S&P 500 unchanged, Nasdaq
-0.1 pct at Friday's close.
Nikkei -0.6 pct at Monday's close.
($1 = 0.8070 euro)
(Reporting by Harro ten Wolde, Thomas Atkins and Maria Sheahan)