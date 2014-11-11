(Corrects to remove item on German economic data. Germany's
wholesale price index is due on Nov. 12, not Nov. 11)
BERLIN/FRANKFURT Nov 11 The following are some
of the factors that may move German stocks on Tuesday:
HENKEL
Q3 results due. The consumer goods company's adjusted
earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) are seen at 683 million
euros ($852 million). Poll:
LUFTHANSA
October traffic figures due at 1200 GMT.
AAREAL BANK
The lender raised its operating forecast for 2014 after a
strong third quarter.
HOCHTIEF
The ACS unit reiterated guidance for 2014 operating
profit as it reported Q3 results.
LEONI
Q3 results due. The automotive cable and wiring systems
supplier cut its full-year earnings outlook last month, citing
cost overruns related to a new production line in Mexico.
SKY DEUTSCHLAND
Q1 financial report due. The company already published
preliminary quarterly results on Nov. 3.
CANCOM
Full Q3 results due. The company already published key
figures last month, saying its quarterly adjusted earnings
before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA)
almost doubled to 15.5 million euros.
DIC ASSET
Q3 results due.
WACKER NEUSON
Full Q3 results published.
ENBW
Q3 results due.
PORSCHE SE
Interim results due.
ANALYSTS' VIEWS
GEA GROUP - Jefferies starts with 'Buy' rating,
price target 42 euros
OSRAM LICHT - Jefferies starts with 'Buy' rating,
price target 35 euros
ROCKET INTERNET - Berenberg starts with 'Buy'
rating, price target of 53 euros
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones up 0.2 pct, S&P 500 up 0.3 pct,
Nasdaq up 0.4 pct at Monday's close.
Nikkei closes up 2.05 pct.
EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH
(1 US dollar = 0.8015 euro)
(Reporting by Emma Thomasson and Jonathan Gould)