BERLIN/FRANKFURT Nov 11 The DAX top-30 index
looked set to open flat on Tuesday, according to
premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0710 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German
stocks:
HENKEL
Indicated 2.1 percent higher
The consumer goods company posted better than expected
third-quarter earnings and raised its full year forecast
slightly thanks to emerging market demand for its washing
powders, beauty products and industrial adhesives.
LUFTHANSA
Indicated 0.5 percent higher
October traffic figures due at 1200 GMT.
AAREAL BANK
Indicated 1.9 percent higher
The lender raised its operating profit forecast for this
year, now expecting it to come in at between 420 and 430 million
euros, given strong demand for commercial property and low
interest rates.
HOCHTIEF
Indicated 1.1 percent higher
The ACS unit reported a 12 percent rise in
underlying third-quarter net profit, beating market
expectations, as it returned to positive cash
flow.
KION
Down 5.3 percent in early Frankfurt trade
Superlift Holding, the Luxembourg-based holding company held
jointly by Goldman Sachs Capital Partners and private equity
fund KKR, is to sell 8 million shares in the forklift
truck maker in an accelerated bookbuild, Goldman Sachs
said late on Monday.
LEONI
Indicated unchanged
The automotive cable and wiring systems supplier, which
warned on 2014 earnings last month, reported an 11 percent drop
in third-quarter net profit due to one-off costs at its wiring
business.
SKY DEUTSCHLAND
Indicated 0.6 percent higher
Q1 financial report due. The company already published
preliminary quarterly results on Nov. 3.
CANCOM
Indicated 0.2 percent lower
Full Q3 results due. The company already published key
figures last month, saying its quarterly adjusted earnings
before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA)
almost doubled to 15.5 million euros.
DIC ASSET
Up 1.8 percent in early Frankfurt trades
The company confirmed its forecast for 2014 FFO as it
reported third-quarter results.
PATRIZIA IMMOBILIEN
Indicated 2 percent higher
The real estate company reported a 41 percent gain in
nine-month operating profit to 26.3 million euros and said it
still expected a 2014 figure of at least 50 million euros.
WACKER NEUSON
Indicated 1.3 percent higher
Full Q3 results published.
ENBW
No indication available
Germany's third-biggest utility said its nine-month core
earnings fell 10.5 percent, burdened by flat energy demand, low
wholesale prices and excess renewable capacity that continues to
replace coal and gas-fired plants.
PORSCHE SE
Indicated 0.3 percent lower
Interim results due.
HELLA
Shares in the manufacturer of auto headlights and
electronics are due to start trading on the Frankfurt stock
exchange. The stock was priced at 26.50 euros per share.
ANALYSTS' VIEWS
BILFINGER - DZ Bank raises the stock to "buy" from
"hold", cuts its target price to 50 euros from 54 euros.
GEA GROUP - Jefferies starts with "buy" rating,
price target 42 euros
OSRAM LICHT - Jefferies starts with "buy" rating,
price target 35 euros
ROCKET INTERNET - Berenberg starts with "buy"
rating, price target of 53 euros. Citigroup starts with
"neutral", price target of 50 euros.
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones up 0.2 pct, S&P 500 up 0.3 pct,
Nasdaq up 0.4 pct at Monday's close.
Nikkei up 2.1 pct at Tuesday's close.
GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA
EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH
DIARIES
REUTERS TOP NEWS
(1 US dollar = 0.8015 euro)
(Reporting by Emma Thomasson, Jonathan Gould and Victoria
Bryan)