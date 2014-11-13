MEDIA LINK-Target to open store on New York's Lower East Side -WSJ
NEW YORK, April 30 https://www.wsj.com/articles/target-comes-to-the-lower-east-side-1493551319
FRANKFURT Nov 13 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.5 percent higher on Thursday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0719 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:
COMMERZBANK
Indicated 1 percent higher
Commerzbank sees no need to increase its 80 percent stake in direct bank unit Comdirect, Commerzbank board member Martin Zielke told Boerse Online. There was also no pressure to make acquisitions, he said.
Related news
DEUTSCHE BANK
Indicated 0.8 percent higher
Deutsche Bank has agreed to sell a $2 billion portfolio of U.S. commercial real estate loans to U.S. private equity firm TPG Capital Management LP, a source familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.
Separately, Q3 results due from unit Deutsche Postbank .
Related news
K+S
Indicated 4.8 percent higher
The potash and salt miner raised its expectations for full-year earnings after its quarterly operating result rose 16 percent, helped by a recovery in prices for potash products.
Related news
MERCK
Indicated 0.9 percent higher
The world's largest maker of liquid crystals for display screens said quarterly underlying core earnings edged up 3.1 percent, helped by the recent takeover of high-tech chemicals maker AZ Electronic Materials.
Related news
RWE
Indicated 0.1 percent higher
The utility said its operating profit plunged 31 percent in the first nine months of the year, burdened by disposals as well as tumbling power prices that has hit peers across Europe.
Related news
DEUTSCHE EUROSHOP
Indicated 0.7 percent higher
Q3 results due. The real estate group's EBIT is seen down 5 percent at 41.2 million euros. Poll:
Related news
RTL GROUP
No indication available
The European broadcaster reported stable third-quarter results as growth in its German and Dutch operations offset headwinds in France and at its TV production company.
Related news
SALZGITTER
Indicated 0.3 percent higher
The steelmaker cut its 2014 sales guidance because of declines in rolled steel selling prices and shipment volumes, it said on Thursday.
Related news
STADA
Indicated 2 percent higher
The generic drugmaker said adjusted core earnings rose 12 percent in the first nine months of the year as gains from the takeover of British consumer care company Thornton & Ross were offset by lower sales in Russia and Germany.
Related news
SYMRISE
Indicated 0.9 percent higher
The flavours and fragrance maker posted double-digit growth in nine-month core earnings, helped by strong business in emerging markets, particularly Latin America.
Related news
TALANX
Down 1.7 percent in early Frankfurt trade
The insurer missed market expectations for third-quarter net profit and said on Thursday it expected its earning to stagnate in 2015.
Related news
MANZ
Indicated 6.8 percent higher
The engineering group reported a decline in third-quarter operating profit to 1.5 million euros and said it still expected to report a full-year operating profit.
Related news
NORDEX
Indicated 3.9 percent higher
The company lifted its sales forecast for the second time this year, boosted by strong demand for its wind turbines in the United States and Europe.
Related news
CENTROTEC SUSTAINABLE
Indicated 2 percent lower
The company said it expected its full-year sales to reach only the lower end of its forecast range of 525 to 550 million euros after reporting a decline in third-quarter revenues to 147.1 million.
Related news
CEWE
Indicated 1.3 percent higher
The photo finishing company reported an unchanged nine-month operating loss and affirmed its 2014 forecast for a net profit of 19 to 23 million euros.
Related news
DELTICOM
Indicated 0.8 percent higher
The tyre retailer published full quarter results, having already reported preliminary figures on Nov. 4.
Related news
HHLA
Indicated 3.1 percent higher
The port logistics company said its net profit increased 5.2 percent to 46.9 million euros in the first nine months of 2014.
Related news
MLP
Indicated 0.4 percent higher
The financial adviser said its third-quarter EBIT fell by about a third to 4.9 million euros and said it would "need to see very high momentum during the final few weeks of the year" to reach its full-year EBIT target of at least 50 million euros.
Related news
TIPP24
Indicated 5.6 percent lower
The company affirmed its 2014 core earnings forecast after reporting adjusted nine-month EBIT of 8.9 million euros.
Related news
AIR BERLIN
No indication available
Air Berlin said it had made a satisfactory start to the fourth quarter and that plans to harmonise its short and medium-haul fleet to all Airbus planes to help reduce costs would be complete by the end of 2016.
Related news
ANALYSTS' VIEWS
GERRESHEIMER - Credit Suisse cuts the stock to "underperform" from "neutral", lowers its price target to 42 euros from 44 euros.
BANKS
Troubled German public-sector lender HSH Nordbank will axe 500 of its 2,600 employees as it seeks to cut 170 million euros in costs by 2017, its chief executive told German business daily Handelsblatt.
Related news
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones flat , S&P 500 -0.1 pct, Nasdaq +0.3 pct at Wednesday's close.
Nikkei +1.1 pct at Thursday's close.
GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA
Germany's consumer prices harmonised to compare with other European Union countries was confirmed as falling 0.3 percent in October on the month and rising 0.7 percent on the year, the Federal Statistics Office said on Thursday.
EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH
DIARIES
REUTERS TOP NEWS ($1 = 0.8035 euro) (Reporting by Kirsti Knolle, Jonathan Gould and Maria Sheahan)
NEW YORK, April 30 https://www.wsj.com/articles/target-comes-to-the-lower-east-side-1493551319
* Nine-month net loss EGP 70.1 million versus loss of EGP 9.2 million year ago