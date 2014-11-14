FRANKFURT Nov 14 The DAX top-30 index
looked set to open 0.2 percent higher on Friday, according to
premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0711 GMT. The
following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:
ALLIANZ
Indicated 0.3 percent higher
German financial markets regulator Bafin has no plans to
change its insurance rules on additional interest rate reserves,
it said on Thursday.
CARS
BMW indicated 0.2 percent higher
Daimler indicated 0.2 percent higher
VW indicated 0.1 percent higher
Two U.S.-based groups representing some of the world's
biggest automakers have agreed on privacy standards for securing
vast quantities of data generated by the dozens of tiny
computers and tracking systems used in modern vehicles.
RWE
Indicated 0.8 percent lower
The utility is mulling to cut its dividend by a fifth to 80
euro cents ($1) a share in the medium term, German daily
Rheinische Post reported, citing supervisory board sources.
SAP
Indicated 0.5 percent higher
Oracle Corp and SAP have settled long-running
copyright litigation for $356.7 million over improper downloads
of Oracle files, ending a fierce legal battle between the two
enterprise software rivals.
AAREAL BANK
Indicated 0.1 percent higher
German property lender Aareal has sold 300 million euros in
so-called coco-bonds with investors after repaying a final
tranche of state aid worth the same amount, ending an era of
state support that followed the financial crisis.
AIRBUS
Indicated no indication available
Airbus Group reported a 12 percent rise in nine-month
underlying operating profit on Friday led by its planemaking and
helicopter divisions, and reaffirmed its profit forecasts for
the year.
DEUTSCHE EUROSHOP
Indicated 0.8 pct higher
The retail property group said its Q3 adjusted profit rose
14 percent and reiterated its 2014 and dividend outlook.
LEG IMMOBILIEN
Indicated 0.1 percent lower in early Frankfurt trade
The real estate company confirmed its 2014 forecast for an
FFO I of 158 to 161 million euros on Friday.
PROSIEBENSAT.1
Indicated 0.1 percent higher
John Malone's Liberty Global is in talks to buy a
50 percent stake in ProSiebenSat.1's streaming service Maxdome,
German daily Handelsblatt cited industry sources as saying.
TALANX
Indicated 0.6 percent lower in early Frankfurt trade
The insurer booked a gain of 214 million euros on the sale
of its remaining 5 percent stake in Swiss Life, it
said on Thursday.
DRILLISCH
Indicated 3.4 percent higher
The mobile phone company said it expects to post a 2014
EBITDA at the high end of its 82-85 million euros target range
and further increase to 95-100 million euros in 2015.
TELEFONICA DEUTSCHLAND
Indicated 0.2 percent higher in early Frankfurt trade
Telefonica Deutschland said on Friday it had signed a letter
of intent to sell its yourfone brand to Drillisch. The group
became owner of the yourfone brand and its 235,000 active
subscribers after buying E-Plus from KPN earlier this
year.
BAUER
Indicated 1 percent higher
The construction and machinery group's earnings before
interest and tax (EBIT) posted an estimates beating EBIT of 38.3
million euros for the first nine months of the
year.
GESCO
Indicated 1.8 percent lower
The group said sales in the first half year rose 1.1 percent
to 220.1 million euros.
SURTECO SE
Indicated 0.6 percent lower
The maker of decorative papers and foils said 9-month net
profit rose 56 percent but it cut its full-year sales outlook to
between 615 million euros and 625 million euros.
ANALYSTS' VIEWS
TALANX - JP Morgan cuts to "Neutral" from
"Overweight", raises price target to 27.40 from 30.70 euros
SYMRISE - Goldman removes from Pan-Europe
conviction buy llist and raises price target to 55 from 53
euros, rating "buy"
SALZGITTER - Credit Suisse raises to "Outperform"
from "Neutral"
AXEL SPRINGER - Nomura starts with "Neutral" and
price target of 48.5 euros
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones +0.23 pct, S&P 500 +0.05 pct, Nasdaq
+0.11 pct at Thursday's close.
Nikkei +0.56 pct at Friday's close.
GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA
German Q3 GDP grew +0.1 pct q/q, +1.2 pct
y/y.
EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH
($1 = 0.8028 euro)
(Reporting by Arno Schuetze and Kirsti Knolle)