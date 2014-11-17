FRANKFURT Nov 17 The DAX top-30 index
looked set to open 0.7 percent lower on Monday, according to
premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0705 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German
stocks:
BMW
Indicated 0.6 percent lower
The car maker will introduce a fuel cell car based on a
technology developed by Toyota but adapted to BMW's
needs, weekly Wirtschaftswoche reported on Saturday.
DAIMLER, DEUTSCHE TELEKOM
Deutsche Telekom indicated 0.5 percent lower
Germany plans to renew the contract with lorry motorway toll
company Toll Collect until 2018, the Federal Ministry of
Transport said on Sunday, confirming a Spiegel report.
DAIMLER
Indicated 0.7 percent lower
Germany's only lithium-ion battery-cell manufacturer for
electric-drive cars, Daimler subsidiary Li-Tec, will close down
in about a year, Daimler told German weekly Der Spiegel.
"Our cells are very good, but way too expensive at current
production output," Daimler manager Harald Kroeger was quoted as
saying.
SIEMENS
Indicated 0.3 percent lower
CEO Joe Kaeser said Siemens' healthcare unit would remain
within the company for the foreseeable future, dismissing
speculation about a disposal, which emerged after Siemens
announced the legal separation of the business this
month.
VOLKSWAGEN
Indicated 0.3 percent lower
The car maker expects to sell 3.6 million cars in China in
2014, Chief Executive Martin Winterkorn told Bild am Sonntag. He
confirmed the group's sales target of more than 10 million cars
globally in the current year.
Winterkorn said VW still aimed to reach an emission target
of 95 grams of carbon dioxide per kilometre by 2020 but that the
group would have to sell "many more cars with alternative
drives" to reach it.
EVONIK
No indication available
Evonik said effective January 1, 2015, Evonik Cyro will
increase the prices of its acrylite acrylic products in North
America.
RHOEN KLINIKUM
Indicated 0.2 percent lower
The German specialist clinics operator on Friday said
shareholders representing 40.32 percent of the company's capital
had participated in the company's share buy-back
scheme.
SGL GROUP
Indicated 0.3 percent higher
The materials supplier for carbon fibre aims to cut 50-60
million euros in costs in 2015, Finance Chief Michael Majerus,
told Boersen-Zeitung.
VOSSLOH
The largest shareholder of Vossloh, Heinz Hermann Thiele,
does not rule out changing his stake in the German rail
technology provider, he told German paper Handelsblatt.
AIR BERLIN
Indicated 0.8 percent higher
The managing director of rivalling German airline Condor
considers Etihad's money injections into Air Berlin as illegal,
weekly Wirtschaftswoche reported on Saturday.
He had the impression that Air Berlin was operationally
controlled by Etihad and that was against European law, the
paper quoted Ralf Teckentrup as saying.
HAWESKO
Indicated 0.7 percent lower
Shareholder Detlev Meyer, who plans an offer of 40 euros per
share for the wine retailer, said he plans to cut the dividend
payout ratio to around 40-50 percent from around 90 percent
should he gain more control. "Only then will there be enough
money left over to expand," he told Monday's Die Welt.
PORSCHE SE
Indicated 0.4 percent lower
Porsche SE has warned shareholders it could be forced to
return "economic benefits" from a failed takeover of Volkswagen
AG if former board members are convicted, the company's
quarterly report said.
SCHAEFFLER IPO-SHF.F
The German engineering group aims to keep its operating
margin stable over the long term as it expects the economic
environment in its key markets to remain
positive.
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones -0.1 pct, S&P 500 +0.02 pct, Nasdaq
+0.2 pct at Friday's close.
Nikkei -2.96 pct at Monday's close.
(Reporting by Edward Taylor, Kirsti Knolle and Harro ten Wolde)