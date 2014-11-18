BERLIN Nov 18 The DAX top-30 index
looked set to open 0.3 percent higher on Tuesday, according to
premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0736 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German
stocks:
AUTOS,,
BMW indicated 0.2 percent higher
Daimler indicated 0.3 percent higher
VW indicated 0.3 percent higher
European new car sales rose 6.2 percent in October from
year-ago levels as volume and premium leaders including
Volkswagen and BMW recorded stronger demand in key markets, the
Association of European Carmakers (ACEA) said .
DEUTSCHE BANK
Indicated 0.8 percent higher
Germany's top lender said on Monday it aims to sell further
so-called Additional Tier 1 (AT1) bonds as part of a plan to
fortify its capital reserves as regulatory pressures mount on
global banks.
DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA
Indicated 0.1 percent higher
Lufthansa signed a seven-year IT infrastructure outsourcing
contract over 1 billion euros with IBM.
HEIDELBERG CEMENT
Indicated 0.5 percent higher
The cement maker has halted production at a factory in
Ukraine as military clashes in the region persist, Mannheimer
Morgen reported on Monday.
SAP
Indicated 0.5 percent higher
The business software maker on Monday appointed Jonathan
Becher as its first chief digital officer and Maggie Chan Jones
as chief marketing officer.
RHOEN KLINIKUM
Indicated 0.2 percent higher
The specialist clinic operator's 1.7 billion-euro buyback of
almost half of its shares ended last Friday. Results expected
this week.
UNITED INTERNET
Indicated 0.7 percent higher
The internet service provider said its nine-month adjusted
core profit rose 35 percent as it continued to add
subscribers.
WIRECARD AG
Indicated 3 percent higher
Wirecard and Visa Inc. agreed to collaborate on prepaid
cards. Under the pact, Wirecard will acquire certain assets of
Visa Processing Service in Singapore and all shares in Visa
Processing Services (India) Private Limited for $16 million.
ZOOPLUS
Indicated 3.3 percent lower
The online pet supply firm on Monday agreed a share sale to
fund further expansion as third-quarter sales jumped more than a
third to 146.4 million euros.
SIXT
Indicated 3.5 percent higher
The car rental group said nine-month group earnings before
taxes rose 14.8 percent to 131.1 million euros.
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones +0.07 pct, S&P 500 +0.07 pct,
Nasdaq -0.37 pct at Monday's close.
Nikkei closed 2.18 pct higher on Tuesday.
GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA
German November ZEW economic sentiment and current
conditions indices due at 1000 GMT. Economic sentiment seen up
0.5 pct, current conditions up 1.8 pct, according to a Reuters
analyst poll.
EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH
(Reporting by Andreas Cremer, Thomas Atkins and Jonathan
Gould.)