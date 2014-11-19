FRANKFURT Nov 19 The following are some of the
factors that may move German stocks on Wednesday:
SAP
The business software maker will present at the Deutsche
Bank ADR Virtual Investor Conference. 1300 EST
LINK: www.adr.db.com/dbvic
HUGO BOSS
The fashion house is expected to cut its 2015 revenue
targets as it updates on strategy at investor event in Paris.
DEUTSCHE BANK
Deutsche Bank on Tuesday priced $1.5 billion of bonds that
convert into equity, fortifying its leverage ratio.
Europe's banking watchdogs plan to ask critical questions
about the business strategies of banks and could tighten capital
requirements if the answers are unsatisfactory, German
regulators said on Tuesday.
VOLKSWAGEN
The auto maker's growth in China is expected to slow to
around 10 percent this year from 16 percent in 2013 due to a
conservative strategy that has limited its production capacity,
the head of its Chinese operations said on
Tuesday.
GAGFAH
The real estate company reported results and said it was on
track to meet its earnings guidance through 2017.
Gagfah was expected to report third-quarter EBITDA of 92.3
million euros, FFO 47 mln euros, FFO per share 0.22 euros.
WIRECARD
The payment company reports third-quarter results
ANNUAL GENERAL MEETINGS
SKY DEUTSCHLAND
ANALYSTS' VIEWS
ROCKET INTERNET - UBS starts with "neutral",
target price 51 euros
WUESTENROT & WUERTTEMBERGISCHE - DZ Bank raises
target price to 22.50 euros from 20.00 euros, rating "buy"
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones +0.23 pct, S&P 500 +0.51 pct, Nasdaq
+0.67 pct at Tuesday's close.
Nikkei -0.35 pct at 0700 GMT.
GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA
(Reporting by Emma Thomasson and Thomas Atkins)