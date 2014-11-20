FRANKFURT Nov 20 The DAX top-30 index
looked set to open unchanged on Thursday, according to premarket
data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0717 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German
stocks:
BMW
Indicated down 0.2 percent
BMW's profit margins in China are narrowing partly due to
increased market competition, the German carmaker's China head
said on Thursday, but the firm still expects to outpace growth
of the wider premium car market.
Separately, BMW said Takata plans to shift
production of BMW air bag inflators from Mexico to Germany
following investigations by U.S. safety regulators into the
quality of manufacturing at the plant.
CONTINENTAL
Indicated down 0.3 percent
The automotive supplier's biggest shareholder Schaeffler is
due to report Q3 results.
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM
Indicated up 0.3 percent
Bloomberg cites Deutsche Telekom as saying T-Mobile US
could attract suitors again.
SAP
Indicated down 0.4 percent
Shareholders of Concur have approved the planned
acquisition of the company by SAP, Concur and SAP said, adding
they expect the transaction to be completed on or around Dec. 4.
SIEMENS
Indicated up 0.2 percent
Dresser-Rand shareholder meeting due at 1400 GMT to
vote on the proposed takeover by Siemens.
THYSSENKRUPP
Indicated up 3.1 percent
Germany's biggest steelmaker will resume paying dividends a
year earlier than expected as it reported its first net profit
in four years and showed confidence that a tough turnaround is
already bearing fruit.
Separately, the company's supervisory board will propose to
add Jens Tischendorf, the German chief of Swedish activist
investment firm Cevian, to the company's supervisory board, the
group said on Wednesday.
VOLKSWAGEN
Indicated up 0.3 percent
Volkswagen's Audi luxury division will maintain
spending on its two key German plants even as it pushes foreign
expansion, the brand's top labour representative told Reuters.
AIRBUS
No indication available
European planemaker Airbus has won a crucial order
worth roughly $14 billion at list prices from Delta Air Lines
for 50 long-haul, wide-bodied jets, three people
familiar with the matter said.
PROSIEBENSAT.1
Indicated down 0.1 percent
German broadcaster ProSiebenSat.1 does not rule out a
partnership for its fast-growing online video streaming service
Maxdome, which competes with Amazon and Netflix
in the nascent market, a senior executive at the firm
said on Wednesday.
SKY DEUTSCHLAND
Indicated up 0.1 percent
Sky Deutschland said on Wednesday it had elected Jeremy
Darroch, chief executive of British Sky Broadcasting,
as the chairman of its supervisory board.
TELEFONICA DEUTSCHLAND
No indication available
Dutch telecoms group KPN may sell its 20.5 percent
stake in German mobile operator Telefonica Deutschland, but it
has not yet decided to do so, the group's chief executive told
an investor conference on Wednesday.
ANALYSTS' VIEWS
WIRECARD - Barclays raises the stock to
"overweight" from "equal weight", lifts target price to 40 euros
from 30 euros.
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones -0.01 pct, S&P 500 -0.2 pct, Nasdaq
-0.6 pct at Wednesday's close.
Nikkei -0.03 pct at 0554 GMT.
GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA
German October producer prices -0.2 m/m, -1.0 y/y.
Also, German November Markit composite Flash PMI due at 0830
GMT. Manufacturing PMI seen at 51.5 vs 51.4, Services PMI seen
at 54.5 vs 54.4.
EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH
($1 = 0.7976 euro)
(Reporting by Christoph Steitz, Maria Sheahan and Alice
Baghdjian)