FRANKFURT Nov 21 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.4 percent higher on Friday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0708 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

ECB, BANKS

Deutsche Bank indicated 0.3 percent higher

Commerzbank indicated 0.1 percent higher

European Banking Congress in Frankfurt scheduled for 0800 GMT. Speakers to include European Central Bank President Mario Draghi, Bundesbank President Jens Weidmann, Deutsche Bank co-Chief Executive Juergen Fitschen and Commerzbank CEO Martin Blessing. Agenda: www.frankfurt-ebc.com/

RWE

Indicated 1.1 percent higher

A German regional court has scheduled a first hearing for Feb. 12 next year in a dispute between RWE and Russian energy firm Sintez.

UBS raises the stock to "neutral" from "sell", raises its target price to 26 euros from 22.50 euros

VOLKSWAGEN

Indicated 0.1 percent higher

Supervisory board due to sign off on investment plans for the coming years.

AIRBUS

No indication available

Delta Air Lines confirmed on Thursday a $14 billion order for 50 widebody jets from Airbus, a victory for the European planemaker that replaces older generation aircraft from Boeing in Delta's fleet.

Separately, Airbus Group said France has confirmed the selection of 12 Airbus A330 refuelling tankers for the French Air Force.

KUKA

Indicated 0.5 percent higher

The industrial robot maker said it saw no more obstacles to the completion of its takeover of Swisslog after shareholders representing 80.5 percent of the Swiss company's stock accepted its offer.

SCHALTBAU

Indicated 2.4 percent higher

The maker of electromechanical components said it would buy back up to 307,609 of its shares or 5 percent of the total outstanding from Nov. 24 to June 8, 2015. The shares may be used as currency for future acquisitions, it added.

ANALYSTS' VIEWS

E.ON - UBS raises the stock to "neutral" from "sell", lifts its target price to 13.50 euros from 12 euros

RWE - UBS raises the stock to "neutral" from "sell", raises its target price to 26 euros from 22.50 euros

SAP - Jefferies starts the stock with a "hold" rating and a target price of 57 euros.

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones +0.2 pct, S&P 500 +0.2 pct, Nasdaq +0.6 pct at Thursday's close.

Nikkei +0.3 pct at Friday's close.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

No economic data scheduled.

