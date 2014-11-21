BRIEF-Lithia Motors Inc says has acquired Baierl Auto Group
* Says has acquired Baierl Auto Group in pittsburgh, pennsylvania
FRANKFURT Nov 21 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.4 percent higher on Friday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0708 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:
ECB, BANKS
Deutsche Bank indicated 0.3 percent higher
Commerzbank indicated 0.1 percent higher
European Banking Congress in Frankfurt scheduled for 0800 GMT. Speakers to include European Central Bank President Mario Draghi, Bundesbank President Jens Weidmann, Deutsche Bank co-Chief Executive Juergen Fitschen and Commerzbank CEO Martin Blessing. Agenda: www.frankfurt-ebc.com/
RWE
Indicated 1.1 percent higher
A German regional court has scheduled a first hearing for Feb. 12 next year in a dispute between RWE and Russian energy firm Sintez.
UBS raises the stock to "neutral" from "sell", raises its target price to 26 euros from 22.50 euros
VOLKSWAGEN
Indicated 0.1 percent higher
Supervisory board due to sign off on investment plans for the coming years.
AIRBUS
No indication available
Delta Air Lines confirmed on Thursday a $14 billion order for 50 widebody jets from Airbus, a victory for the European planemaker that replaces older generation aircraft from Boeing in Delta's fleet.
Separately, Airbus Group said France has confirmed the selection of 12 Airbus A330 refuelling tankers for the French Air Force.
KUKA
Indicated 0.5 percent higher
The industrial robot maker said it saw no more obstacles to the completion of its takeover of Swisslog after shareholders representing 80.5 percent of the Swiss company's stock accepted its offer.
SCHALTBAU
Indicated 2.4 percent higher
The maker of electromechanical components said it would buy back up to 307,609 of its shares or 5 percent of the total outstanding from Nov. 24 to June 8, 2015. The shares may be used as currency for future acquisitions, it added.
ANALYSTS' VIEWS
E.ON - UBS raises the stock to "neutral" from "sell", lifts its target price to 13.50 euros from 12 euros
RWE - UBS raises the stock to "neutral" from "sell", raises its target price to 26 euros from 22.50 euros
SAP - Jefferies starts the stock with a "hold" rating and a target price of 57 euros.
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones +0.2 pct, S&P 500 +0.2 pct, Nasdaq +0.6 pct at Thursday's close.
Nikkei +0.3 pct at Friday's close.
GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA
No economic data scheduled.
EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH
DIARIES
REUTERS TOP NEWS (Reporting by Ludwig Burger and Maria Sheahan)
* Says has acquired Baierl Auto Group in pittsburgh, pennsylvania
* Urban Outfitters says CtW's assertion company's board composition caused/contributed to company's recent stock price declines "is not supported by the facts" Further company coverage: