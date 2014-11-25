FRANKFURT Nov 25 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.2 percent higher on Tuesday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0713 GMT. The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

ALLIANZ

Indicated 0.1 percent higher

The insurer aims to invest another billion euros in wind power projects over the next three years, Handelsblatt reported, citing David Jones of unit Allianz Capital Partners.

BAYER

Indicated 0.8 percent higher

The drugmaker is considering the sale of its diabetes device business, two people familiar with the matter told Reuters on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group AG is advising Bayer on the potential sale, one of the people said.

Bloomberg earlier cited sources as saying the unit, thought to be worth 1 billion to 2 billion euros ($1.24 billion to $2.49 billion), might attract bids from private equity firms such as Cinven Ltd, EQT Partners AB and Triton Advisers.

DAIMLER

Indicated 0.2 percent higher

The group will make a decision about where to produce its Mercedes-Benz Sprinter vans in North America early next year, Volker Mornhinweg, head of Mercedes-Benz vans told daily Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung. Currently, four potential locations in the U.S. and in Mexico were shortlisted, Mornhinweg said.

E.ON

Indicated 0.2 percent higher

The sale of the utility's Italian assets has drawn interest from a handful of energy companies and investment funds on the final day for binding bids, sources familiar with the matter said on Monday.

RWE

Indicated 0.1 percent higher

The company holds its investor day in London.

FRAPORT

Indicated unchanged

Fraport, jointly with Slentel Ltd, is among the three groups that have reached the final stage of bidding to lease and operate 14 of Greece's 39 regional airports, the privatisation agency said on Monday.

KLOECKNER & CO

Indicated 0.1 percent higher

The steel distributor said it signed an agreement with Meyer Werft putting it in charge of the cruise ship builder's supply of shipbuilding steel.

MTU AERO ENGINES

Indicated 0.1 percent higher

The company holds its investor day.

DRILLISCH

Indicated 2.7 percent lower

The mobile phone company sold about 5.2 million treasury shares in an accelerated bookbuilding late on Monday, raising 142.7 million euros. It said it would use the proceeds for general purposes and acquisitions.

TELEFONICA DEUTSCHLAND

Indicated 0.5 percent lower in early Frankfurt trade

The mobile phone company no longer expects to be able to cut 700 jobs by the end of this year as planned as talks with worker representatives drag on, Rheinische Post reported. It said management was so far offering workers 270 million euros.

EX-DIVIDEND

BORUSSIA DORTMUND - dividend 0.10 eur/shr

ANALYSTS' VIEWS

TALANX - Societe Generale starts with "Hold"

HANNOVER RE - Societe Generale starts with "Sell"

MUNICH RE - Societe Generale starts with "Sell"

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones +0.04 pct, S&P 500 +0.29 pct, Nasdaq +0.89 pct at Monday's close.

Nikkei +0.3 pct at Tuesday's close.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

German Q3 GDP rose +0.1 q/q, +1.2 y/y.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

DIARIES

