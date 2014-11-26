FRANKFURT Nov 26 The DAX top-30 index
looked set to open 0.4 percent higher on Wednesday, according to
premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0718 GMT
The following are some of the factors that may move German
stocks on Wednesday:
BASF
Indicated 0.3 percent higher
Goldman Sachs Group, BASF and two other big platinum
and palladium dealers have been sued in the United States in
what the plaintiff's law firm called the first nationwide class
action over alleged price-fixing of the metals.
DEUTSCHE BANK
Indicated 1.1 percent higher
Fitch affirms the lender's rating with "A+". The outlook
remains negative, the rating agency said.
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM
Indicated 0.2 percent higher
Deutsche Telekom said it and France's Orange had
entered into preliminary discussions with Britain's BT Group
over the Franco-German mobile telecoms joint venture EE
Ltd. "It is too early to state whether any transaction may
occur," Deutsche Telekom said on Wednesday.
MAN
Indicated 0.1 percent higher
The truckmaker is not going to be fined in connection with
current cartel investigations by the European Commission, daily
Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung said on Tuesday. The group will
gain antitrust immunity as it approached authorities in 2010
with information that triggered the investigation, the paper
said.
CTS EVENTIM
Indicated unchanged
Q3 results due.
KWS SAAT
Indicated 0.2 percent lower
The seed seller's first quarter sales are up 7.8 percent at
105.3 million euros.
ZALANDO
Indicated 2.8 percent higher at brokerage Lang & Schwarz
Europe's largest online fashion retailer Zalando, whose
shares have sagged since listing last month, said it was on
track to make its first full-year profit after reporting sales
growth slowed slightly in the third quarter.
ROCKET INTERNET
Indicated 0.9 percent higher in early Frankfurt trade
The German e-commerce investor said the valuation of Jumia,
in which it holds 28.7 percent, has increased to 445 million
euros from 212.5 million euros after a 120 million euro
investment round.
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones -0.02 pct, S&P 500 -0.12 pct, Nasdaq
+0.07 pct at Tuesday's close.
Nikkei -0.14 pct at Wednesday's close.
GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA
German October import prices due at 0700 GMT. Seen -0.5 pct
m/m, -1.5 y/y.
