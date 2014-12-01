BERLIN/FRANKFURT Dec 1 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.6 percent lower on Monday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0713 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

E.ON

Indicated 1.1 percent lower

Germany's biggest utility announced plans on Sunday to split in two and spin off most of its power generation, energy trading and upstream businesses, responding to a crisis that has crippled the European energy sector.

BANKS

Deutsche Bank indicated 1.1 percent lower

Commerzbank indicated 0.7 percent lower

German market watchdog Bafin has found isolated cases of possible criminal activity in an ongoing investigation into banks' practices in foreign exchange trading, the head of banking supervision was quoted as saying by a German magazine.

Separately, the chief executive of Commerzbank is predicting a wave of mergers among Germany's cooperative and savings banks, he said at a conference in Berlin on the weekend.

DAIMLER

Indicated 0.9 percent lower

The auto maker plans to spend 12-14 billion euros ($15-17.5 billion) on developing electric vehicles in the next three to four years, Dieter Zetsche told the Welt am Sonntag newspaper in an interview.

FRESENIUS

Indicated 0.5 percent lower

The healthcare group is considering pulling out of the bidding for French food group Danone's medical nutrition unit because of frustration with the slow progress of the process, two sources familiar with the situation said.

INSURANCE

Allianz indicated 0.8 percent lower

Munich Re indicated 0.7 percent lower

Hannover Re indicated 0.4 percent lower

Some European insurers could have trouble meeting financial obligations to policy holders in the coming years if rock bottom interest rates persist, the EU's insurance watchdog EIOPA warned on Sunday.

LUFTHANSA

Indicated 4.9 percent lower

Lufthansa cancelled 1,350 flights, or 48 percent of scheduled services, for Monday and Tuesday as its pilots prepared to go on strike.

Separately, German rail operator Deutsche Bahn is set to launch another suit against airlines for operating a price-fixing cartel affecting its freight business from 1999-2006, the Wirtschaftswoche weekly reported on Sunday.

VOLKSWAGEN

Indicated 0.5 percent lower

Volkswagen's sports car maker Porsche expects to increase staff from more than 22,000 at the end of 2014 to 25,000 by 2020 and hopes to improve productivity in 2015 by another 6 percent, deputy boss Thomas Edig tells the Automobilwoche trade weekly.

DEUTSCHE ANNINGTON, GAGFAH

Annington up 1.9 percent in early Frankfurt trade

Gagfah indicated 16 percent higher

German real estate firm Deutsche Annington announced plans on Monday to take over rival Gagfah for shares and cash, in an agreed deal valuing the group at 3.9 billion euros.

SKY DEUTSCHLAND

Indicated 0.5 percent lower

Sky Deutschland expects to be removed from Germany's mid-cap MDAX listing soon after Britain's Sky Plc increased its stake in the German company to 90.04 percent, reducing its free float to below 10 percent.

NORDEX

Indicated 0.3 percent higher

Nordex said wpd europe GmbH has ordered 12 Generation Delta rubines for a wind farm in Finland and signed a 15-year service contract.

AIR BERLIN

Up 5.7 percent in early Frankfurt trade

German Chancellor Angela Merkel is backing loss-making Air Berlin in a dispute over whether its Abu Dhabi-based partner Etihad is exercising too much control, Focus magazine reported on Saturday.

ROCKET INTERNET

Up 0.1 percent in early Frankfurt trade

Lazada, the Southeast Asian e-commerce company founded by Germany's Rocket Internet, has raised 200 million euros in a new funding round led by Singapore investment company Temasek .

ANALYSTS' VIEWS

LUFTHANSA - UBS removes the stock from its Least Preferred European Transport Alpha Preferences list, adds it to its Most Preferred list.

REUTERS TOP NEWS ($1 = 0.8022 euro)