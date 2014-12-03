BERLIN/FRANKFURT Dec 3 The DAX top-30 index
looked set to open 0.3 percent higher on Wednesday,
according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at
0708 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German
stocks:
ALLIANZ
Indicated 0.2 percent higher
The Pimco Total Return Fund posted its 19th straight month
of outflows in November, totalling $9.5 billion, but withdrawals
are down dramatically since former Chief Investment Officer Bill
Gross' exit.
AUTOMOTIVE
BMW indicated 0.1 percent higher
Daimler indicated 0.1 percent higher
Volkswagen indicated 0.3 percent higher
Carmakers published U.S. vehicle sales figures for November.
U.S. car sales fell 2.3 percent to 31,019 vehicles at BMW, rose
to 34,578 from 34,376 at Mercedes, rose 3.2 percent to 31,725
vehicles at Volkswagen and jumped 22 percent at Audi. Sales of
Porsche sports cars rose to 4,699 from 3,966 vehicles in North
America. ID:nS8N0SO02W]
E.ON
Indicated 0.2 percent lower
China's Shanghai Electric Power said on
Wednesday it was in preliminary contact with top German utility
E.ON over the possible purchase of its Italian assets.
LUFTHANSA
Indicated 0.1 percent higher
The airline's supervisory board is expected to discuss plans
to expand low-cost operations, including a foray into low-cost
long-haul.
Separately, pilots at Lufthansa said they would strike again
on Thursday on long-haul and cargo flights, after a two-day
stoppage on Monday and Tuesday stranded thousands of travellers.
SIEMENS
Indicated 0.1 percent higher
The engineering firm has signed a contract worth 1.3 billion
zlotys ($387 million) before tax to build an electricity and
heating unit at a power plant for Poland's largest refiner PKN
Orlen, PKN said in a statement on Tuesday.
KUKA
Indicated 0.3 percent higher
The industrial robots maker said it was aiming for a full
takeover of Swiss logistics group Swisslog after well
over 80 percent of shares in the company were tendered in a
public offer.
SALZGITTER
Indicated 2.4 percent higher
The steelmaker said it assumed that credit insurance would
cover most of any loss it accrued from Russia's decision to drop
the South Stream gas pipeline project.
EVOTEC
Indicated 15.2 percent higher
The biotech company is in exclusive talks with French drugs
company Sanofi on a collaboration that would involve
working together on pre-clinical projects and a minimum
commitment from Sanofi to Evotec of 250 million euros ($309.75
million).
WIRECARD, ROCKET INTERNET
Wirecard indicated 1.3 percent higher
Rocket Internet up 1.3 percent in early Frankfurt trade
Wirecard and Rocket Internet agreed a strategic partnership
that includes banking services via Wirecard Bank.
STABILUS
Indicated 1.3 percent lower
Funds advised by Triton decided to sell another 3.1 million
shares in Stabilus, or about 15 percent of the company's stock.
Documents sent to investors show that the shares were being
offered at 21.50-22.00 euros apiece.
VOSSLOH
Indicated 0.6 percent higher
The rail engineering group is due to present more details of
its new strategy. It said on Tuesday it would divest its
unprofitable locomotives and commuter trains division to focus
on rail infrastructure.
ANALYSTS' VIEWS
ADIDAS - Barclays cuts its recommendation on the
stock to "equal weight" from "overweight", lowers its target
price to 60 euros from 65 euros.
BAYER - Morgan Stanley raises to "overweight"
from "equal-weight", lifts its target price to 135 euros from
113 euros.
FRESENIUS - UBS cuts the stock to "neutral" from
"buy", raises its target price to 44 euros from 42 euros.
METRO AG - JP Morgan cuts the stock to
"underweight" from "neutral", lowers its price target to 24
euros from 28 euros.
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones +0.6 pct, S&P 500 +0.6 pct, Nasdaq
+0.6 pct at Tuesday's close.
Nikkei +0.3 pct at Wednesday's close.
GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA
German November Markit Services PMI and Composite final PMI
due at 0855 GMT. Services PMI seen unchanged at 52.1.
EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH
