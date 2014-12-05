BRIEF-Lawton Development to pay no div for FY 2016
April 17 Lawton Development Co Ltd : * Says it plans to pay no div for FY 2016 Source text in Chinese: https://goo.gl/S2c84q Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
BERLIN/FRANKFURT Dec 5 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.8 percent higher on Friday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0713 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Friday:
DAIMLER
Indicated up 0.7 pct
November car sales for luxury brand Mercedes-Benz due at 0930 GMT.
LUFTHANSA
Indicated up 0.4 pct
The airline said it expected a rapid return to its normal flight schedule on Friday following a strike by pilots.
THYSSENKRUPP
Indicated up 0.6 pct
The company keeps investing in steel operations even as it expands into higher-margin businesses such as elevator technology, broadcaster WDR reported on Thursday, citing Chief Executive Heinrich Hiesinger.
LEONI
Indicated up 0.8 pct
The automotive supplier said on Thursday it had appointed finance chief Dieter Belle as its new chief executive effective from May 7, 2015 through to the end of 2019.
AIR BERLIN
Indicated up 0.9 pct
Germany's second largest airline reported a stable November load factor of 80 pct, while November traffic in terms of passenger kilometres was up 0.5 pct.
WIRECARD
Indicated up 0.7 pct
Wirecard said it acquired South African peer Amara Technology for 29 million euros plus earn-out components of up to 7 million euros.
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones -0.07 pct, S&P 500 -0.12 pct, Nasdaq -0.11 pct at Thursday's close.
Nikkei +0.19 pct at 0611 GMT.
GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA
German October industrial orders due at 0700 GMT. Seen +0.5 pct m/m.
EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH
DIARIES
REUTERS TOP NEWS (Reporting by Andreas Cremer and Jonathan Gould)
* Sees net profit for Q1 2017 to be 1.5 million yuan to 2 million yuan, compared to net loss of the same period in 2016 (8.0 million yuan)