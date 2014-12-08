FRANKFURT Dec 8 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.1 percent lower on Monday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0707 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

CHEMICALS

BASF indicated 0.3 percent lower

Bayer indicated 0.6 percent lower

Lanxess indicated 0.1 percent lower

No indication available for Evonik

Press conference due by German chemicals trade group VCI to provide updates on the sector's development.

DAIMLER

Indicated 0.2 percent lower

Chinese automaker BAIC Motor (IPO-BAC.SS), part-owned by Germany's Daimler, hopes to raise between $1.22 billion-$1.57 billion in its Hong Kong initial public offering (IPO), IFR reported on Saturday.

DEUTSCHE BANK

Indicated unchanged

German financial watchdog Bafin has found that Deutsche Bank co-Chief Executive Anshu Jain was neither aware nor part of possible attempts at the German lender to manipulate interest rates, German newspaper Handelsblatt reported.

Separately, The Wall Street Journal cited sources as saying that banks like JPMorgan, Citigroup, HSBC , Deutsche Bank and Bank of America, have spoken privately with clients in recent months to take their cash elsewhere or be slapped with fees. (on.wsj.com/1vuxdQ0)

DEUTSCHE POST

Indicated 0.3 percent lower

The company expects its e-letter business to become profitable for the first time in 2015, German newspaper Tagesspiegel reported, citing CEO Frank Appel.

E.ON

Indicated 1.6 percent lower

Germany's biggest utility is open to talks with the government about forming a public foundation to fund the decommissioning of the country's nuclear plants, its chief executive told a German magazine.

LUFTHANSA

Indicated 0.5 percent higher

Lufthansa's supervisory board has blocked management plans to issue a convertible bond to fund the purchase of more planes, German magazine Der Spiegel reported on Sunday, without citing sources.

MERCK KGAA

Indicated 0.4 percent higher

Shareholders of Sigma-Aldrich approved the group's acquisition by Merck.

SAP

Indicated 0.3 percent lower

The German software maker will remain an independent company in the long term, its chief executive told a German newspaper.

BILFINGER

Indicated unchanged

The German builder expects its operating earnings before interest, tax and depreciation (EBITDA) to decline to 279 million euros ($342.6 million) this year, from 419 million last year, Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung quoted Chief Executive Herbert Bodner as saying.

KUKA

Indicated 1.1 percent higher

Kuka said Swisslog shareholders representing 90.9 percent of shares had accepted its takeover offer, allowing it to squeeze out minority shareholders.

SALZGITTER

Indicated 0.3 percent higher

Gazprom Chief Executive Alexei Miller told Russian television that pipes that had been ordered for South Stream would be used for a gas connection to Turkey, according to daily Handelsblatt.

CARL ZEISS MEDITEC

Indicated 3.6 percent lower

The medical technology maker reported full-year pretax profit of 120.7 million euros, compared with consensus for 125 million. It also said it would increase R&D spending, which would impact its margins in the short term.

MORPHOSYS

Indicated 3.9 percent higher

Morphosys and Xencor published final results of a Phase 1/2a trial for MOR208 in patients with relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia, showing the drug was well tolerated and achieved durable responses in a high-risk and poor-prognosis patient group.

It said a separate Phase 2a study of MOR208 in patients with four different subtypes of relapsed or refractory Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma showed that MOR208 was well tolerated with a low level of infusion reactions and demonstrates encouraging single-agent efficacy.

HAWESKO

No indication available

The wine seller's Chief Executive Alexander Margaritoff told Handelsblatt newspaper that he was looking for an investor who would preserve the company's strategy and culture but declined to say what offer price he would see as fair.

ANALYSTS' VIEWS

E.ON - Berenberg cuts its recommendation on the stock to "sell" from "hold", lowers its target price to 13.40 euros from 14.50 euros

K+S - Goldman Sachs cuts the stock to "sell", lowers its target price to 23 euros from 24 euros.

LUFTHANSA - Nomura raises the stock to "buy" from "neutral", lifts its price target to 19 euros from 15.50 euros.

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones +0.3 pct, S&P 500 +0.2 pct, Nasdaq +0.2 pct at Friday's close.

Nikkei +0.1 pct at Monday's close.

CABLE MARKET

Pressure from competition regulators could prompt Liberty Global to abandon Germany if it can no longer pursue its growth ambitions in Europe's biggest cable market, sources have told Reuters.

BANKING

German landesbank HSH Nordbank, one of the world's top maritime lenders, is confident the European Commission will decide that the bailout of the bank complied with its state aid rules, its chief financial officer told a German paper.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

German industrial output inched up in October, Economy Ministry data showed on Monday, putting a dampener on hopes that Europe's largest economy is returning to health after a weak third quarter.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

DIARIES

REUTERS TOP NEWS ($1 = 0.8137 euro) (Reporting by Maria Sheahan and Christoph Steitz)