FRANKFURT/BERLIN Dec 9 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 1 percent lower on Tuesday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0721 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

VOLKSWAGEN

Indicated 0.8 percent lower

The carmaker said on Tuesday it appointed BMW development chief Herbert Diess to its management board. Diess will take over as chairman of the Volkswagen passenger car brand from group Chief Executive Martin Winterkorn, effective Oct. 1, 2015.

The United Auto Workers gained a partial and unconventional recognition from Volkswagen after proving that it represents at least 45 percent of workers at the company's plant in Chattanooga, Tennessee, a company spokesman said on Monday.

BMW

Indicated 1.3 percent lower

BMW's supervisory board will meet on Tuesday and discuss top-level appointments and strategy at the German carmaker, two sources told Reuters on Monday.

DEUTSCHE BANK

Indicated 1.4 percent lower

The U.S. government on Monday sued Deutsche Bank, seeking to recoup more than $190 million from the German bank over alleged tax fraud more than 14 years ago.

LUFTHANSA

Indicated 0.3 percent lower

November traffic figures due at 1200 GMT.

SIEMENS

Indicated 0.6 percent lower

The engineering group is now targeting 30 percent more savings from its acquisition of oilfield equipment company Dresser-Rand than previously announced, it said in presentation slides published on its website on Tuesday.

KABEL DEUTSCHLAND

Indicated 0.3 percent lower

There is a discrepancy between the price paid for German cable firm Kabel Deutschland by Britain's Vodafone and the value of the company, a special auditor's report on the takeover shows.

BIOTEST

Indicated 0.3 percent higher

The biotech company reported encouraging efficacy of its myeloma antibody BT-062 in a phase I/II study.

ANALYSTS' VIEWS

MUNICH RE - Barclays cuts to "Underweight" from "Equal Weight" and raises price target to 164 from 158 euros

HANNOVER RE - Barclays cuts to "Underweight" from "Equal Weight" and raises price target to 67.70 from 61 euros

ALLIANZ - Barclays cuts to "Equal Weight" from "Overweight" and raises price target to 148 from 143 euros

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones -0.6 pct, S&P 500 -0.7 pct, Nasdaq -0.8 pct at Monday's close.

Nikkei -0.7 pct at Tuesday's close.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

German October trade balance at 20.6 billion euros, with imports -3.1 percent and exports -0.5 percent month/month (seasonally adjusted).

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

DIARIES

REUTERS TOP NEWS (Reporting by Victoria Bryan and Kirsti Knolle)