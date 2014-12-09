FRANKFURT/BERLIN Dec 9 The DAX top-30 index
looked set to open 1 percent lower on Tuesday,
according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at
0721 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German
stocks:
VOLKSWAGEN
Indicated 0.8 percent lower
The carmaker said on Tuesday it appointed BMW
development chief Herbert Diess to its management board.
Diess will take over as chairman of the Volkswagen passenger car
brand from group Chief Executive Martin Winterkorn, effective
Oct. 1, 2015.
The United Auto Workers gained a partial and unconventional
recognition from Volkswagen after proving that it represents at
least 45 percent of workers at the company's plant in
Chattanooga, Tennessee, a company spokesman said on Monday.
BMW
Indicated 1.3 percent lower
BMW's supervisory board will meet on Tuesday and discuss
top-level appointments and strategy at the German carmaker, two
sources told Reuters on Monday.
DEUTSCHE BANK
Indicated 1.4 percent lower
The U.S. government on Monday sued Deutsche Bank, seeking to
recoup more than $190 million from the German bank over alleged
tax fraud more than 14 years ago.
LUFTHANSA
Indicated 0.3 percent lower
November traffic figures due at 1200 GMT.
SIEMENS
Indicated 0.6 percent lower
The engineering group is now targeting 30 percent more
savings from its acquisition of oilfield equipment company
Dresser-Rand than previously announced, it said in presentation
slides published on its website on Tuesday.
KABEL DEUTSCHLAND
Indicated 0.3 percent lower
There is a discrepancy between the price paid for German
cable firm Kabel Deutschland by Britain's Vodafone
and the value of the company, a special auditor's report
on the takeover shows.
BIOTEST
Indicated 0.3 percent higher
The biotech company reported encouraging efficacy of its
myeloma antibody BT-062 in a phase I/II study.
ANALYSTS' VIEWS
MUNICH RE - Barclays cuts to "Underweight" from
"Equal Weight" and raises price target to 164 from 158 euros
HANNOVER RE - Barclays cuts to "Underweight" from
"Equal Weight" and raises price target to 67.70 from 61 euros
ALLIANZ - Barclays cuts to "Equal Weight" from
"Overweight" and raises price target to 148 from 143 euros
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones -0.6 pct, S&P 500 -0.7 pct, Nasdaq
-0.8 pct at Monday's close.
Nikkei -0.7 pct at Tuesday's close.
GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA
German October trade balance at 20.6 billion euros, with
imports -3.1 percent and exports -0.5 percent month/month
(seasonally adjusted).
(Reporting by Victoria Bryan and Kirsti Knolle)