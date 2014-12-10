FRANKFURT Dec 10 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.9 percent higher on Wednesday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0720 GMT. The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

ADIDAS

Indicated 0.8 percent higher

Nike Inc is accusing three of its former senior shoe designers of stealing its commercial secrets and making off for German rival Adidas, which announced in September the trio would staff its new urban footwear design studio in Brooklyn.

BMW

Indicated 1.1 percent higher

The carmaker said deliveries of BMW, Mini and Rolls-Royce cars rose 7.6 percent in November to 188,342 thanks to a continued strong demand in China and a 20 percent rise of its BMW and Mini sales in the UK.

DAIMLER

Indicated 0.9 percent higher

The carmaker's China chief informs about the group's performance in the world's largest auto market.

DEUTSCHE TELEKOM

Indicated 0.4 percent higher

The board of BT met on Tuesday to discuss the possible acquisition of British mobile operators O2 or EE, and agreed to continue talks with both sides, a person familiar with the situation said.

E.ON

Indicated 0.4 percent higher

The utility said on Wednesday that it does not expect the difficulties of its Brazilian affiliate Eneva to weigh on its 2014 EBITDA.

RWE

Indicated 0.7 percent higher

The utility and trade union Verdi aim to arrange an extension of the protection against dismissal at RWE by at least two years, daily Rheinische Post said, citing union sources.

AIRBUS

Indicated 0.9 percent higher in early Frankfurt trade

The group holds its capital markets day.

FRAPORT

Indicated 0.5 percent higher

The airport operator said Frankfurt airport passenger traffic was up 2.5 percent in November.

STADA

Indicated 0.6 percent higher

Germany has named 16 generic drugmakers, including Stada and Dr. Reddy's, that produce drugs affected by its suspension of marketing approval over concerns about clinical trials conducted by an Indian company.

TUI AG

Indicated 1.8 percent higher

The travel and tourism group said its target of 1 billion euros ($1.2 billion) in core profit was coming into reach in the current year as it reported its final set of results ahead of its merger with TUI Travel.

SINGULUS

No indication available

The company will extend its buy-back program for corporate bond until June 30 next year.

