BRIEF-Chilean retailer Cencosud says to end ADR listing
* Chilean retailer cencosud says to end ADR listing Further company coverage: (Reporting By Rosalba O'Brien)
FRANKFURT Dec 10 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.9 percent higher on Wednesday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0720 GMT. The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:
ADIDAS
Indicated 0.8 percent higher
Nike Inc is accusing three of its former senior shoe designers of stealing its commercial secrets and making off for German rival Adidas, which announced in September the trio would staff its new urban footwear design studio in Brooklyn.
BMW
Indicated 1.1 percent higher
The carmaker said deliveries of BMW, Mini and Rolls-Royce cars rose 7.6 percent in November to 188,342 thanks to a continued strong demand in China and a 20 percent rise of its BMW and Mini sales in the UK.
DAIMLER
Indicated 0.9 percent higher
The carmaker's China chief informs about the group's performance in the world's largest auto market.
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM
Indicated 0.4 percent higher
The board of BT met on Tuesday to discuss the possible acquisition of British mobile operators O2 or EE, and agreed to continue talks with both sides, a person familiar with the situation said.
E.ON
Indicated 0.4 percent higher
The utility said on Wednesday that it does not expect the difficulties of its Brazilian affiliate Eneva to weigh on its 2014 EBITDA.
RWE
Indicated 0.7 percent higher
The utility and trade union Verdi aim to arrange an extension of the protection against dismissal at RWE by at least two years, daily Rheinische Post said, citing union sources.
AIRBUS
Indicated 0.9 percent higher in early Frankfurt trade
The group holds its capital markets day.
FRAPORT
Indicated 0.5 percent higher
The airport operator said Frankfurt airport passenger traffic was up 2.5 percent in November.
STADA
Indicated 0.6 percent higher
Germany has named 16 generic drugmakers, including Stada and Dr. Reddy's, that produce drugs affected by its suspension of marketing approval over concerns about clinical trials conducted by an Indian company.
TUI AG
Indicated 1.8 percent higher
The travel and tourism group said its target of 1 billion euros ($1.2 billion) in core profit was coming into reach in the current year as it reported its final set of results ahead of its merger with TUI Travel.
SINGULUS
No indication available
The company will extend its buy-back program for corporate bond until June 30 next year.
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones -0.3 pct, S&P 500 -0.02 pct, Nasdaq +0.5 pct at Tuesday's close.
Nikkei -2.25 pct at Wednesday's close.
ANALYSTS' VIEW
TLG IMMOBILIEN - UBS starts with "Buy" and price target of 14 euros
GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA
No economic data scheduled.
EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH
DIARIES
REUTERS TOP NEWS ($1 = 0.8095 euros) (Reporting by Harro Ten Wolde and Kirsti Knolle)
* Chilean retailer cencosud says to end ADR listing Further company coverage: (Reporting By Rosalba O'Brien)
* Ashford Hospitality Prime Inc - on april 27, 2017, Douglas A. Kessler resigned from his position as president of company