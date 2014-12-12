FRANKFURT Dec 12 The DAX top-30 index
looked set to open 0.9 percent lower on Friday, according to
premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0745 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German
stocks:
OIL PRICES
U.S. crude fell below $60 a barrel on Thursday for the first
time in five years, breaking through a key psychological support
level that triggered fresh selling as some traders said they saw
no reason for a rebound any time soon.
BAYER
Indicated 0.9 percent lower
The group now prefers a spin-off of its plastics business to
an initial public offering, investor newsletter Platow Brief
said, without citing sources.
BMW
Indicated 0.6 percent lower
BMW India has announced a price hike of up to 5 percent
across BMW and Mini products.
COMMERZBANK
Indicated 2.8 percent lower
Commerzbank's expected settlement with authorities over
alleged violations of U.S. sanctions and anti-money laundering
laws is likely to exceed $1 billion in penalties, according to a
person familiar with the probes.
CONTINENTAL
Indicated 0.7 percent lower
The automotive supplier won both U.S. and Canadian antitrust
approval to buy Veyance Technologies, a U.S.-based maker of
industrial hoses and belting, on condition that it sells certain
assets, regulators said on Thursday.
FRESENIUS
Indicated 0.6 percent lower
French food group Danone DANO.PA said on Friday that each of
its core businesses, including its medical nutrition division,
had a role to play in helping the group achieve profitable,
sustainable growth.
VOLKSWAGEN
Indicated 0.7 percent lower
The group's premium brand Audi plans to launch 10 new models
in India next year, the Economic Times reported.
AURUBIS
Indicated 0.7 percent higher
Europe's biggest copper smelter said it expects a
"significant" rise in operating earnings this fiscal year after
posting a 21 percent increase in operating pretax profit for
last year.
HOCHTIEF
Indicated 0.1 percent lower
China Communications Construction Co Ltd (CCCC)
has agreed to buy builder John Holland from Hochtief's
Australian business Leighton for A$1.15 billion ($951
million), gaining a foothold in Australia ahead of an
anticipated construction flurry.
HUGO BOSS
Down 1.6 percent in early Frankfurt trade
Private equity firm Permira is cutting its stake
in fashion retailer Hugo Boss to about 32 percent from 39
percent by selling more shares on the open market, Hugo Boss
said late on Thursday.
CANCOM
Indicated 0.1 percent lower
The company said Felix Hoeger, the chief executive of
recently acquired Pironet, has resigned from the company's
executive board, effective Dec. 31.
CAPITAL STAGE
Indicated 0.9 percent lower
The company agreed to buy a solar park in France, with a
total investment volume of about 70 million euros.
MIFA
Up 2.8 percent in early Frankfurt trade
The insolvent bicycle maker announced the sale of the
company as part of an asset deal.
ANALYSTS' VIEWS
BASF - Morgan Stanley cuts the stock to
"equal-weight", cuts its target price to 82 euros.
TUI AG - Nomura starts the stock with a "buy"
rating and a 17.40-euro target price.
CAT OIL - JP Morgan cuts the stock to "neutral"
from "overweight"
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones +0.4 pct, S&P 500 +0.5 pct, Nasdaq
+0.5 pct at Thursday's close.
Nikkei +0.7 pct at Friday's close.
GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA
German November wholesale price index -0.7 pct M/M, -1.1 pct
y/y.
EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH
($1 = 0.8026 euros)
($1 = 1.2096 Australian dollars)
(Reporting by Ludwig Burger and Maria Sheahan)