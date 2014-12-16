FRANKFURT Dec 16 The DAX top-30 index
looked set to open 0.1 percent higher on Tuesday, according to
premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0722 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German
stocks:
AUTOS
BMW indicated 0.8 pct higher
Daimler indicated 0.6 pct higher
Volkswagen indicated 0.4 pct higher
Registrations in Europe's fragile auto recovery rose 1.2
percent last month, according to industry data published on
Tuesday, with budget brands beating the market as nervous
consumers kept a tight lid on spending.
BANKS
Deutsche Bank indicated 0.4 pct higher
Commerzbank indicated 0.8 pct higher
Aareal Bank indicated 0.8 pct higher
Herbert Walter, former head of Dresdner Bank, could be
appointed head of Germany's bank rescue fund Soffin,
Sueddeutsche Zeitung reported in its Tuesday edition, not citing
sources. Second candidate for the position is SEB
banker Jutta Doenges, the paper said, adding that the Federal
Cabinet would make a decision Wednesday.
DEUTSCHE BOERSE
Indicated 0.7 pct higher
The exchange operator said on Monday that it increased its
stake in Tradegate to almost 15 percent.
Separately, the two options exchanges run by International
Securities Exchange Holdings, the New York-based unit of
Deutsche Boerse AG, were halted on Monday following connectivity
issues, leading several U.S. options exchanges to declare
"self-help" against them. Self-help occurs when an exchange is
dealing with internal problems processing trades and needs to
send orders through alternate venues.
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM
Indicated 0.6 pct higher
Britain's BT has entered exclusive talks with the
owners of EE for a potential 12.5 billion-pound ($19.6 billion)
acquisition deal to give the former UK state telecoms firm the
top position in mobile as well as fixed line broadband services.
METRO AG
Indicated 2.4 pct higher
The company's fourth-quarter earnings before interest and
tax (EBIT) before special items reached 418 million euros,
beating the 369 million euros Reuters consensus.
Poll:
TUI AG
Indicated 0.6 pct lower
Chilean shipper Vapores, which is merging with
German peer Hapag-Lloyd, said that the pre-emptive
right period of its planned capital increase started on Monday.
PUMA
Kering, the owner of Puma, has explored a sale of
the German sportsweak maker, Bloomberg reported, citing people
familiar with the matter. (here)
ANALYSTS' VIEWS
GEA GROUP - UBS cuts to "sell" from "neutral"
ALSTRIA OFFICE REIT - SocGen cuts to "hold" from
"buy"
HELLA - Citigroup starts with "buy"
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones -0.6 pct, S&P 500 -0.6 pct, Nasdaq
-1 pct at Monday's close.
Nikkei -2 pct at Tuesday's close.
GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA
German December Markit composite flash PMI due at 0830 GMT.
Manufacturing PMI seen at 50.4 vs 49.5, services PMI seen at
52.5 vs 52.1.
Also, German ZEW index for December due at 1000 GMT.
Economic Sentiment seen at 19.7 vs 11.5, Current Conditions seen
at 5.0 vs 3.3.
EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH
($1 = 0.6387 pounds)
($1 = 0.8023 euros)
(Reporting by Kirsti Knolle and Christoph Steitz)