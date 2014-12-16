FRANKFURT Dec 16 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.1 percent higher on Tuesday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0722 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

AUTOS

BMW indicated 0.8 pct higher

Daimler indicated 0.6 pct higher

Volkswagen indicated 0.4 pct higher

Registrations in Europe's fragile auto recovery rose 1.2 percent last month, according to industry data published on Tuesday, with budget brands beating the market as nervous consumers kept a tight lid on spending.

BANKS

Deutsche Bank indicated 0.4 pct higher

Commerzbank indicated 0.8 pct higher

Aareal Bank indicated 0.8 pct higher

Herbert Walter, former head of Dresdner Bank, could be appointed head of Germany's bank rescue fund Soffin, Sueddeutsche Zeitung reported in its Tuesday edition, not citing sources. Second candidate for the position is SEB banker Jutta Doenges, the paper said, adding that the Federal Cabinet would make a decision Wednesday.

DEUTSCHE BOERSE

Indicated 0.7 pct higher

The exchange operator said on Monday that it increased its stake in Tradegate to almost 15 percent.

Separately, the two options exchanges run by International Securities Exchange Holdings, the New York-based unit of Deutsche Boerse AG, were halted on Monday following connectivity issues, leading several U.S. options exchanges to declare "self-help" against them. Self-help occurs when an exchange is dealing with internal problems processing trades and needs to send orders through alternate venues.

DEUTSCHE TELEKOM

Indicated 0.6 pct higher

Britain's BT has entered exclusive talks with the owners of EE for a potential 12.5 billion-pound ($19.6 billion) acquisition deal to give the former UK state telecoms firm the top position in mobile as well as fixed line broadband services.

METRO AG

Indicated 2.4 pct higher

The company's fourth-quarter earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) before special items reached 418 million euros, beating the 369 million euros Reuters consensus. Poll:

TUI AG

Indicated 0.6 pct lower

Chilean shipper Vapores, which is merging with German peer Hapag-Lloyd, said that the pre-emptive right period of its planned capital increase started on Monday.

PUMA

Kering, the owner of Puma, has explored a sale of the German sportsweak maker, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter. (here)

ANALYSTS' VIEWS

GEA GROUP - UBS cuts to "sell" from "neutral"

ALSTRIA OFFICE REIT - SocGen cuts to "hold" from "buy"

HELLA - Citigroup starts with "buy"

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones -0.6 pct, S&P 500 -0.6 pct, Nasdaq -1 pct at Monday's close.

Nikkei -2 pct at Tuesday's close.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

German December Markit composite flash PMI due at 0830 GMT. Manufacturing PMI seen at 50.4 vs 49.5, services PMI seen at 52.5 vs 52.1.

Also, German ZEW index for December due at 1000 GMT. Economic Sentiment seen at 19.7 vs 11.5, Current Conditions seen at 5.0 vs 3.3.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

