European shares fall as French stocks come under pre-election pressure
* European earnings kick off in earnest next week (Recasts, adds quote and detail, updates prices)
FRANKFURT Dec 17 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 1.1 percent lower on Wednesday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0710 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:
BAYER
Indicated 1.1 percent lower
The drugmaker said on Wednesday it had entered into a definitive agreement to sell veterinary products to treat horses to Sanofi's animal health unit Merial.
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM
Indicated 1.1 percent lower
British telecoms group BT's plan to buy UK mobile operator EE for 12.5 billion pounds ($19.7 billion) should be completed by end-2015 or early 2016, said a senior executive of French group Orange which co-owns the business with Deutsche Telekom.
FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE
Indicated 0.9 percent lower
China has halted an anti-dumping investigation into European and Japanese makers of blood dialysis equipment, ending a six-month probe that had extended to the Chinese market leader, Germany's Fresenius Medical Care.
UTILITIES
E.ON indicated 0.7 percent lower
RWE indicated 1.3 percent lower
No indication for EnBW available
German utilities are to put around 17 billion euros ($21.2 billion) into a fund to cover long-term costs connected with the decommissioning of nuclear plants, Sueddeutsche Zeitung said, citing internal documents of the economy and environment ministry. The companies will also set aside about 19 billion euros for nuclear dismantling and temporary storage, it said.
GEA
Indicated 0.5 percent lower
The engineering group has obtained large orders for dairy processing.
HOCHTIEF
Indicated 1.1 percent lower
Hochtief's Australian unit Leighton agreed to sell 50 percent of its services business to Apollo.
TUI AG
Indicated 0.2 percent lower
The company announced the completion of its merger with TUI Travel.
PUMA
Indicated 0.1 percent lower
The sportswear maker has named pop star Rihanna as its women's creative director, the latest move by a sportswear firm to tap into the booming market for female leisure gear.
HAWESKO
No indication available
Permira has shelved plans to make a counter-bid for Hawesko as the German wine seller seeks to fend off an offer from 31-percent shareholder Detlev Meyer, a source familiar with the situation said on Tuesday.
ROCKET INTERNET
No indication available
Consultancy Roland Berger will form a joint venture with Rocket Internet that will be a "super-incubator for large companies", monthly Manager Magazin cited Berger's new chief Charles Edouard Bouee as saying in an interview.
SOLARWORLD
No indication available
The United States confirmed steep import duties on solar products from China and Taiwan on Tuesday in a decision that may inflame trade tensions between the two countries.
ANALYSTS' VIEWS
DEUTSCHE ANNINGTON - Goldman Sachs starts the stock with a "neutral" rating and a price target of 25.50 euros.
MLP - JP Morgan cuts the stock to "neutral" from "overweight", lowers its target price to 4.60 euros from 7.10 euros.
BAADER BANK - HSBC cuts the stock to "neutral" from "overweight", lowers its target price to 2.80 euros from 2.90 euros.
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones -0.7 pct, S&P 500 -0.9 pct, Nasdaq -1.2 pct at Tuesday's close.
Nikkei +0.4 pct at Wednesday's close.
GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA
No economic data scheduled.
EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH
DIARIES
REUTERS TOP NEWS ($1 = 0.6361 pounds) ($1 = 0.8011 euros) (Reporting by Arno Schuetze and Maria Sheahan)
* European earnings kick off in earnest next week (Recasts, adds quote and detail, updates prices)
TOKYO, April 21 Japanese electronics maker Panasonic Corp said on Friday it has decided to make an all-cash offer to buy the rest of PanaHome Corp worth 92.4 billion yen ($846.9 million), cancelling an earlier stock-swap agreement.