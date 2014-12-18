FRANKFURT Dec 18 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 1.5 percent higher on Thursday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0725 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

ALLIANZ

Indicated 1.4 pct higher

Pimco posted a record total outflow of $5.8 billion from its emerging market funds in the first 11 months of 2014, according to Morningstar data released on Wednesday.

BASF

BASF indicated 1.6 pct higher

The company said it will sell its share in 50-50 joint venture ELLBA Eastern, Jurong Island, Singapore to Shell .

SAP

Indicated 1.4 pct higher

U.S. rival Oracle reported a 3.5 percent increase in quarterly revenue on Wednesday, beating Wall Street's expectations, as sales at its closely watched cloud services business rose 45 percent.

AIRBUS

Up 1.7 percent in early Frankfurt trade

U.S. civil aircraft sales are expected to rise 6 percent to $79.76 billion in 2015, down from a growth rate of 8 percent in 2014, the Aerospace Industries Association said on Wednesday.

ANNUAL GENERAL MEETINGS

KWS SAAT - 3 eur/shr dividend proposed

ANALYSTS' VIEWS

ADIDAS - Goldman cuts to Sell from Neutral

DEUTSCHE WOHNEN - Barclays cuts to Equal Weight from Overweight and raises target price to 17.80 from 16.20 eur

DEUTSCHE ANNINGTON - Barclays cuts to Equal Weight from Overweight

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones +1.7 pct, S&P 500 +2 pct, Nasdaq +2.1 pct at Wednesday's close.

Nikkei +2.3 pct at Thursday's close.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

German December Ifo index due at 0900 GMT. Business Climate seen at 105.4 vs 104.7, Current Conditions seen at 110.4 vs 110.0, Expectations seen at 100.5 vs 99.7.

