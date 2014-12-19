FRANKFURT Dec 19 The DAX top-30 index
looked set to open 0.9 percent higher on Friday, according to
premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0725 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German
stocks:
ADIDAS
Indicated 0.8 percent higher
Orders of peer Nike Inc rose at its slowest pace in
four quarters, indicating weakening demand for the sportswear
maker's products in emerging markets and western Europe.
BASF
Indicated 0.6 percent lower
BASF and Russia's Gazprom agreed to cancel a swap
of gas sector assets planned for this year, citing a "currently
difficult political environment".
COMMERZBANK
Indicated 0.8 percent higher
Commerzbank wants to wind down its mortgage unit
Hypothekenbank Frankfurt International, previously known as
Eurohypo, by 2016, Handelsblatt reported on Friday.
DAIMLER
Indicated 0.4 percent higher
Shares in BAIC Motor Corp Ltd, part-owned by
Daimler, opened flat at HK$8.90 in their Hong Kong trading debut
on Friday, despite concerns a slowdown in China's economy will
curb demand for new vehicles next year.
VOLKSWAGEN
Indicated 0.6 percent higher
Volkswagen Chief Executive Martin Winterkorn has said
Europe's largest carmaker is on course to meet a goal of cutting
costs at its core division by 5 billion euros ($6.14 billion) by
2017, as efficiency-boosting steps are taking hold, a source
said.
SALZGITTER
Indicated 0.7 percent higher
Salzgitter said its Europipe joint venture had been told by
South Stream Transport B.V. to stop production of steel tubes
for the South Stream pipeline until Jan. 1, 2015, but Salzgitter
said this did not mark the end to the pipeline project.
TALANX
No indication available
Germany's No.3 insurer said on Friday it had bought a
majority stake in Chile's insurance group Inversiones Magallanes
and that it would submit a public tender offer for all of its
shares.
EVOTEC
Indicated 2.1 percent higher
The biotech company said it achieved milestones from
partnerships with Bayer and Janssen Pharmaceuticals
triggering about 8 million euros of revenue that will be
recognised in the financial year 2014.
MORPHOSYS
Indicated 8.1 percent lower
The company said on Friday its partner Roche has
decided to discontinue the Phase III SCarletRoAD trial of
gantenerumab in prodromal Alzheimer's Disease patients.
EX-DIVIDEND
KWS SAAT - dividend 3 eur/shr
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones +2.4 pct, S&P 500 +2.4 pct, Nasdaq
+2.2 pct at Thursday's close.
Nikkei +2.4 pct at Friday's close.
GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA
German consumer sentiment hit its highest level in eight
years heading into January as shoppers expect Europe's largest
economy to gain momentum, a survey showed on Friday.
German November producer prices were unchanged m/m and down
0.9 percent y/y. Economists had expected a 0.2-percent drop m/m
and a -1.1 percent decrease y/y.
(1 US dollar = 0.8142 euro)
(Reporting by Jonathan Gould and Harro ten Wolde)